"He's very tough": Ty Simpson makes impressive remarks about rival SEC QB at Manning Passing Academy

The 2025 Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State happens to be a reunion for some of the elite QBs like Ty Simpson, Garrett Nussmeier and Arch Manning.

Their friendship dates back to their high school recruiting days when the passers were looking for a transition to college. At the Manning Passing Academy, the trio has been working as counselors, training with a wide range of passers across the country.

Almost 48 college QBs, hundreds of coaches, and 1500 campers have attended the event, which spanned from July 26-29. While speaking to reporters at the camp, Alabama QB Ty Simpson made sure to give Garrett Nussmeier his flowers and said that he has learned a lot from his SEC counterpart.

Simpson mentioned that he has been following Nussmeier for a long time. Both the QBs come from a coaching background. Their dads coach at high school and college levels, and they have been part of their journeys for a very long time.

“What’s to not like about Garrett Nussmeier’s game, you know,” Ty Simpson told reporters on Saturday.

“He’s very tough. He stays in the pocket. He’s got a very fluid throwing motion. He’s very accurate. I’ve known Nuss for a long time. He’s always been a high-energy guy no matter where he’s been. So, that’s what I really enjoy about Nuss. We knew each other, I guess it would have been in high school. We went to a camp together called QB Collective.

"And I had known him just because he was ahead of me and was committed to Ole Miss. I don’t know if I want committed to Alabama at the time, but, of course, we’re gonna know all the big time recruits and stuff. Me and Nuss just kind of hit it off. We’re very similar in some ways, and I was like, ‘This guy’s a pretty good guy',” he added.

Ty Simpson will play a key role in Kalen DeBoer's aspirations

Ty Simpson will be heading into his fourth season at Alabama, where he will start for the program, replacing Jalen Milroe. Last year turned out to be a terrible one for coach Kalen DeBoer, managing only nine wins and suffering four losses. It's high time the program should be making moves to get back on track.

This offseason, DeBoer said that the team is mentally and physically prepared to make the postseason and earn a championship game ticket. For that, QB is an essential aspect, and he believes Simpson could be vital, although he's yet to announce Alabama's QB1 for 2025. Expect nothing less than a 10+ game winning campaign this upcoming season.

