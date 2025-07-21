"He's a Trevor Lawrance type of talent" - Michigan insider drops bold claim on Bryce Underwood's QB1 future under Sherrone Moore

A year ago, former Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell claimed the Wolverines were poised to become more explosive than ever. Campbell has since joined the Los Angeles Chargers as an offensive assistant, but Sherrone Moore and new Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey are continuing that vision with top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood.

Moore made an aggressive push to flip Underwood from LSU, and many Michigan fans saw him as a day-one starter in Ann Arbor. The transfer of Mikey Keene from Fresno State introduced some uncertainty, but Keene’s injury potentially cleared the path for Underwood to take over as the starting quarterback in his freshman year.

In an appearance on the "Crain & Company" podcast on Saturday, USA Today's reporter Isaiah Hole discussed the topic on Underwood vs. Keene was the starter, while noting Underwood's potential to win 10 football games as a true freshman.

"Unless Mikey Keene starts, gets the limitless, takes those limitless pills or whatever, those are awesome," Hole said. "I can't imagine that he's going to surpass uh Bryce Underwood just because I don't think people understand exactly how talented he is."

"I think that a lot of people don't recognize exactly how good Bryce is," Hole added. "He is a Trevor Lawrence type of talent. Like I'm not saying he is Trevor Lawrence. I'm not going to say he's going to have the same results, but when it comes to the canvas you're working with, he is that type of talent."

Trevor Lawrence went 34-2 as a starter at Clemson from 2018 to 2020 and became the most successful quarterback in the school's history. If Bryce Underwood can perform at a comparable level, Michigan fans have every reason to dream of a return to championship contention.

Bryce Underwood prepares for freshman season with notable body transformation

Bryce Underwood was the consensus five-star prospect in the 2025 class and also the No. 1 recruit in the nation, regardless of the position. The 17-year-old QB was 50-4 as the starter at Belleville High School (Michigan) and was listed by ESPN as the Wolverines' X Factor in the 2025 season.

While trying to help Michigan bounce back after an 8-5 season in 2024, Underwood is aiming to help the team bounce back, starting with his own transformation. Since arriving in Ann Arbor, he has added 15 pounds to his frame, going from 215 to 230 pounds.

"I feel like it's made me more explosive," Underwood told The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie earlier in July. "They help with our speed and everything like that, so I feel faster than I usually do."

Bryce Underwood and Michigan will kick off the 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30.

