"He’s not Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams": Ryan Clark busts Arch Manning dilemma with strong verdict after Texas QB gets exposed

Ryan Clark hit hard at Arch Manning’s hype following the quarterback’s disappointing performance in Texas’ loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The former LSU safety shared his take on Manning’s performance during Tuesday's episode of &quot;The Pivot&quot; podcast.Clark blamed pundits and fans for having high expectations on the redshirt sophomore. According to him, the hype was mostly due to his last name, and not because of any evidence that he’s a generational talent.“The problem with Arch Manning is more so other people than him,&quot; Clark said. &quot;He didn’t ask for these expectations. Other people gave him these expectations without doing their due diligence. Arch Manning, period, point blank, is neither a generational nor a transcendent talent. Arch Manning can’t run like LaNorris Sellers. &quot;He can’t throw like Garrett Nussmeier or Bryce Underwood. He’s not Trevor Lawrence. He’s not Caleb Williams. Those guys were what people felt like were generational, can’t miss college quarterbacks, right? College football talents. And they were.”Clark’s comments came in the wake of a criticism directed at Manning and Steve Sarkisian. The quarterback’s Heisman Trophy odds also took a hit, dropping from +500 before Week 1 to +1000 after Saturday's defeat.Paul Finebaum makes a U-turn on Arch ManningPaul Finebaum, who had a lot of belief in Arch Manning before Week 1, took a U-turn on his position after the loss to Ohio State. The analyst recanted his previous views of the quarterback’s potential.“I’m not getting away from what I said because I think it’s the stupidest thing I’ve said, maybe since I doubted Cam Newton before his final season at Auburn,&quot; Finebaum said on Monday (1:54), via &quot;First Take.&quot; &quot;But I based it on a lot of hype. I based it on a lot of comments from people, and clearly it was wrong.”However, Finebaum didn't blame Manning for Texas’ loss, instead held Steve Sarkisian responsible.“But Arch Manning wasn’t the reason Texas lost,&quot; Finebaum said (2:09). &quot;As pedestrian and as awful as he was, I blame it on Steve Sarkisian. He is supposed to be one of the preeminent play callers in America, and he was not. He was completely out-schemed and outmaneuvered on the other side.”The Longhorns wil be back in action on Saturday versus San Jose State.