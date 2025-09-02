  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "He’s not Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams": Ryan Clark busts Arch Manning dilemma with strong verdict after Texas QB gets exposed

"He’s not Trevor Lawrence or Caleb Williams": Ryan Clark busts Arch Manning dilemma with strong verdict after Texas QB gets exposed

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Sep 02, 2025 20:17 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Ohio State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas at Ohio State (image credit: IMAGN)

Ryan Clark hit hard at Arch Manning’s hype following the quarterback’s disappointing performance in Texas’ loss to Ohio State on Saturday. The former LSU safety shared his take on Manning’s performance during Tuesday's episode of "The Pivot" podcast.

Ad

Clark blamed pundits and fans for having high expectations on the redshirt sophomore. According to him, the hype was mostly due to his last name, and not because of any evidence that he’s a generational talent.

“The problem with Arch Manning is more so other people than him," Clark said. "He didn’t ask for these expectations. Other people gave him these expectations without doing their due diligence. Arch Manning, period, point blank, is neither a generational nor a transcendent talent. Arch Manning can’t run like LaNorris Sellers.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He can’t throw like Garrett Nussmeier or Bryce Underwood. He’s not Trevor Lawrence. He’s not Caleb Williams. Those guys were what people felt like were generational, can’t miss college quarterbacks, right? College football talents. And they were.”
Ad

Clark’s comments came in the wake of a criticism directed at Manning and Steve Sarkisian. The quarterback’s Heisman Trophy odds also took a hit, dropping from +500 before Week 1 to +1000 after Saturday's defeat.

Paul Finebaum makes a U-turn on Arch Manning

Paul Finebaum, who had a lot of belief in Arch Manning before Week 1, took a U-turn on his position after the loss to Ohio State. The analyst recanted his previous views of the quarterback’s potential.

Ad
“I’m not getting away from what I said because I think it’s the stupidest thing I’ve said, maybe since I doubted Cam Newton before his final season at Auburn," Finebaum said on Monday (1:54), via "First Take." "But I based it on a lot of hype. I based it on a lot of comments from people, and clearly it was wrong.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

However, Finebaum didn't blame Manning for Texas’ loss, instead held Steve Sarkisian responsible.

“But Arch Manning wasn’t the reason Texas lost," Finebaum said (2:09). "As pedestrian and as awful as he was, I blame it on Steve Sarkisian. He is supposed to be one of the preeminent play callers in America, and he was not. He was completely out-schemed and outmaneuvered on the other side.”

The Longhorns wil be back in action on Saturday versus San Jose State.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications