"He's not used to losing": Ryan Day backs Jeremiah Smith for his blunt remarks on taking down Michigan in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 22, 2025 22:53 GMT
Ryan Day backs Jeremiah Smith for his blunt remarks on taking down Michigan in 2025 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Ryan Day backs Jeremiah Smith for his blunt remarks on taking down Michigan in 2025 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day touched upon Jeremiah Smith's comments about taking down Michigan in the 2025 season during the Buckeyes' Big Ten media day event on Tuesday. A few weeks ago, Smith had vowed never to lose against the Wolverines while also saying that he "hated" the team from Ann Arbor.

Day was asked about Smith's mindset heading into his sophomore year and the comments the wideout made against Michigan.

“He’s very, very competitive. He’s not used to losing,” Day said about Smith. “When we lost the first game against Oregon, he was angry. But certainly for him, he expects to win every single game, he expects to win every single drill he’s in—that’s just the way he’s wired.”
Smith played a key role in helping Ohio State win the national championship last season. He posted 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns on 76 receptions as a freshman

Smith was also voted the Big Ten Conference's Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year and named the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Although the Buckeyes have lost four straight games against Michigan, Smith will be aiming to end that streak when the two teams clashon November 29.

Ryan Day offers insight on Ohio State's starting QB competition ahead of 2025 season

NCAA Football: Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

Ryan Day has still not decided on Ohio State's QB1 for the 2025 season. However, he said that there is still a fierce competition between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz.

“It’ll be a fierce competition to see who the starter is,” Day said on Tuesday. “We’re going to put them in as many competitive situations as we possibly can to figure out who handles that the best, because we have to be on point in Week 1. We can’t be messing around.”

The Buckeyes will open their 2025 season by hosting Texas on Aug. 30.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
