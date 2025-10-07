"He’s working toward being the worst coach in college football history": Paul Finebaum issues blunt assessment of Bill Belichick 

It was an ACC blockbuster of Week 6 when the UNC Tar Heels faced the Clemson Tigers at home. The Bill Belichick vs. Dabo Swinney clash was the one that was highly anticipated even before the season began. Unfortunately it didn't go in Belichick's favor, as he lost to the Tigers 38-10. Throughout the game, the Tigers were in control.

Their defense stood rock solid and didn't allow unnecessary turnovers or UNC's offense to make plays deep inside their territory. One could say it was a complete domination from coach Swinney & Co. Reacting to the loss, veteran CFB insider Paul Finebaum minced no words and shared his blunt assessment on Tuesday’’s episode of First Take.

Finebaum mentioned that all the achievements and invaluable records that Belichick accumulated in the last five decades could get tainted with his unsuccessful run at college. Things are just going to get worse in the coming weeks when they will face other ranked opponents in the league.

“Here’s what I can’t get over. I mean, we’re talking about Bill Belichick, who is the greatest NFL coach in history? Right now, he’s working toward being the worst coach in college football history. That’s how bad he is,” Finebaum said on the show on Tuesday.

The veteran Insider also shared an in-depth analysis of the matchup, where he pointed out the struggling offense and inability to run the ball.

“There’s nothing to be happy about. I mean, it’s an abject disaster. I feel bad for the guy because it seemed like a good idea at the time. But, right now? I mean, who in their right mind would want to go play for him?” he added.

Bill Belichick kept his calm even after Week 6 loss to Clemson

The 73-year-old coach was quite frank with the reporters after the Clemson game. After this matchup, UNC went down to 2-3 and had a poor record of losing against P4 teams in back-to-back matchups. While speaking to the reporters, the head coach kept his cool and vowed to get better in the coming weeks.

“I thought we had a good week. I think we were ready to go, and unfortunately, we gave up some big plays early in the game that really tilted the game, and we were just never able to recover,” Belichick said on Saturday.

This weekend, UNC has a bye and will next face California on the road. Playoff chances appear to be out of the question at this point; however, Belichick would look to wrap up the 2025 season with a decent record. Looking at the current scenario, an 8-4 season should be in their reach.

