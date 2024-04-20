“He’s a young man that’s dear to my heart”: Colorado HC Deion Sanders addresses viral interaction with Nate Robinson's son, Nahmier Robinson

Deion Sanders was recently involved in a viral moment with Nahmier Robinson. The Colorado head coach was seen asking the cornerback how he was doing on three occasions, focusing on his mental health as well as his physical health.

In a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr's YouTube channel "Feel Good" that featured a training session and press conference from the point of view of coach Deion Sanders, the coach was asked about the viral moment with Robinson

"We have a tremendous relationship with our kids. They know us, and we know them. He’s a young man that’s dear to my heart ... I just wanted to know we love him and anything he needs we're there for him," Sanders said.

Sanders' response to the viral video shows his commitment to his players.

These comments, along with his initial response to Robinson in the original video, show that Deion Sanders does care about the players on his team, fostering the strong, trusting relationship that allows for Sanders to act in a "father like" way to some of his players. He provides advice for their on-field performance as well as guidance for their personal lives.

Unlike many players in the Colorado Buffaloes program, Robinson has not decided to enter the transfer portal and leave the program. The strong, positive relationship that Robinson has with Deion Sanders, as seen in the video, might be the reason why Nahmier Robinson has not decided to transfer out of the Buffaloes program.

Robinson played in one game during his freshman year in the Buffaloes' defeat against the Utah Utes in the final game of the season.

With the many movements out of Boulder in the last few days, Robinson is likely to get more playtime in the upcoming seasons as he develops as a player.

How did Nate Robinson respond to the video?

Nahmier Robinson's father, former NBA player Nate Robinson has also responded to the viral video between his son and Deion Sanders. In a post on social media, Nate Robinson wrote

Brings tears to my eyes of joy watching my son and my favorite football player share a moment, thanks Coach prime for helping turn my baby boy into a man/Dawg,”

Nate's sentiment echoes what a good coach can do to his players. They can turn boys into men, by instilling the values of responsibility and leadership both on and off the field.

This will set the players up with valuable skills for life and may allow them to thrive when their football dreams come to an end.

Do you think that Nahmier Robinson will be able to become a starter for the Colorado Buffaloes?

