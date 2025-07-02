"He saw how bad Deuce Knight is" "What a terrible decision": Fans react as Auburn's first recruit of 2026 class snubs Hugh Freeze for Kentucky

Auburn faced several decommitments in its 2025 recruiting class, but the pledge of five-star quarterback Deuce Knight and other additions managed to steady things. Now, Hugh Freeze is dealing with a similar string of decommitments in the 2026 class.

On Tuesday, four-star wide receiver Denairius Gray flipped his commitment from Auburn to Kentucky. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect had been the Tigers' first pledge in the 2026 cycle, committing in January 2024.

Before Gray’s flip, Freeze's 2026 class had already lost four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle and four-star wide receiver Devin Carter.

Fans had wild reactions to Gray's move to Kentucky.

"He saw how bad Deuce Knight is lmao," a person wrote.

Expand Tweet

"there is something going on behind the scenes that has these guys decommitting," a fan wrote.

"Auburn is having a rough couple days," a netizen wrote.

"What is going on barners? Freeze gonna lose’em all?" one quipped.

Some fans also took shots at Gray for opting for Mark Stoops’ Kentucky program over the Tigers.

"No way yall let Stoops shove you in a locker. What a terrible decision," one wrote.

"How bad you gotta be for someone to flip to Kentucky," a person mocked.

Gray is the No. 268 player in the nation, the No. 44 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 41 player from Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Last season, he recorded 48 catches for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, after putting up 56 receptions for 752 yards and 14 touchdowns during his freshman year.

Denairius Gray's flip to Kentucky leaves Auburn without a wide receiver in the 2026 class

Kentucky had been pursuing Denairius Gray for more than two years, while Liam Coen was still calling plays as the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator. Although Gray was initially committed to Auburn, he continued to explore his options and made official visits to several schools.

Mark Stoops and his staff welcomed Gray to Lexington on June 6 for an official visit, just a week before he visited Hugh Freeze’s staff. After seeing the Tigers, Gray reaffirmed his commitment in comments to 247Sports:

"I feel good about my commitment. I'm just gonna sit down with my family, take all my visits and make sure I'm making the best decision possible. The main thing is my relationships with the coaches, for sure. That's the main thing. Quarterback play, too. They have Deuce Knight, who is a real good quarterback. So, I'm ready."

With Gray now flipping to Kentucky, he becomes the Wildcats’ highest-rated pledge in their 2026 recruiting class. He now headlines a group of 14 commits, joining fellow wide receivers Dallas Dickerson and Prince Jean.

Meanwhile, Auburn finds itself without any wide receiver commitments in the 2026 cycle following Gray’s departure, leaving them with just six commits overall.

