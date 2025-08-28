"He can't screw it up": Urban Meyer alerts QB Julian Sayin before Ohio State vs Texas season opener

Pressure will be on both sides when Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns square off against Ryan Day's Ohio State at Columbus on Saturday, Aug 30. It will be a rematch of the last season’s playoff game when Ryan Day and team handed Texas a big defeat and coursed their way into the national championship. Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer shared his two cents on the upcoming season opener. As both sides will have young QBs, Arch Manning and Julian Sayin, Meyer believes that the Ohio State QB can't screw up this opportunity. Meyer described that young QBs usually tend to get panicked seeing 110,000+ fans and the intensity of sound from all parts of the stadium. When you have a mighty opponent like Texas, the pressure is multifold.“You never want your quarterback playing like this. You can't screw it up. He's got an excellent coach's rank. Expert quarterback coach, you give them so many easy throws. You don't need to win this game Julian. &quot;You do not have to do that. You have enough cats around you, so you're going to see a bunch of screens. I would imagine Jeremiah and that crew. You're going to see a strong run game. You're going to see easy throws,” Meyer explained to Joel Klatt on his podcast on Wednesday.Meyer also suggested that Sayin will have to earn his spot inside the team. And moments like these are a great opportunity to showcase their skill sets.“I would always tell these young quarterbacks, give us two first downs, and your job is accomplished. It's all you got to do. And young quarterbacks, if the way the mind works, is especially, you know, the older guys you can see whatever you want to young players, especially that position. You start saying too much to grasp your body, they start to shut down a little and get panicky,” he added.Steve Sarkisian has candid reaction to facing Ryan Day at Ohio StateTexas is set to go through a grueling schedule in 2025 where Sarkisian and his players will travel almost 10,000+ miles in the entire season. With the first game at Ohio State, Arch Manning and Co. will get a perfect impression of what to expect going deep into the season. While speaking on the weekly coaches teleconference, Sarkisian mentioned that things won't change when he is at Columbus this weekend.“I’m going to take it all in. Like I said, last year was my first time going to the big house. Historically for me, traditionally, when I get to a stadium, I do a lap around the field and try to take it in. I try to take in the fanfare and I’ll do the same.”He also reiterated his admiration for Day and the Buckeyes while adding that one game can't define their season. The preseason AP Poll predicts Texas to be a big-time contender for the golden trophy this upcoming season.