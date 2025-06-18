"He has to show proof of life" - Paul Finebaum heaps pressure on Mark Stoops after Kentucky's horrendous 4-8 finish last year

College football insider Paul Finebaum believes the pressure is on Mark Stoops and Kentucky in 2025.

Stoops has been the coach of the Wildcats since 2013, and in 2024, there were some expectations for Kentucky. However, the school went 4-8 last year and was one of the worst teams in the SEC.

Entering 2025, Finebaum believes Stoops and Kentucky need to be much better this season.

"I think there's a way," Finebaum said, via Athlon Sports. "I mean, getting to a bowl, especially when you have a schedule like Kentucky's, is not impossible. If you win the four nonconference games, now that includes beating Louisville, but that should not be impossible to do ...

"You have four wins and all you need is two more ... I think a bowl game is possible. I think Stoops just has to show proof of life."

Stoops and Kentucky had three-straight winning seasons entering 2024, but that streak ended.

Now, the Wildcats are looking to be threats to make a bowl game and even possibly compete for a playoff spot.

Kentucky opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Toledo.

Mark Stoops is having fun at Kentucky in 2025

Mark Stoops and Kentucky are looking to put 2024 behind them as he says spring camp was fun.

Stoops believes the team is having fun again, which should be good news for their success in 2025.

"We brought in very good players, very experienced guys that are mature and fit our culture,” Stoops said, via On3. “I feel like we have a much more solid roster. I like this team, I like coaching them. I’m having fun.

"Just hitting that reset button as far as what we expect of this program and what the coaches have to demand and the players have to do. Just going through that process has just been fun, it’s been a great challenge.”

Stoops and Kentucky do have some question marks with their roster, but Zach Calzada will likely start at quarterback. Calzada transferred from Incarnate Word where he threw for 3,744 yards, 35 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season.

The Wildcats have notable games against Ole Miss, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida.

