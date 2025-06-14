"He signed with Adidas. Miami confirmed": CFB fans debate over five-star WR Tristen Keys' potential landing spot

Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys has been committed to LSU since March 2025, but interest in the elite prospect continues to grow. After inking a deal with Adidas on June 4, the Tigers commit is reportedly set to land another major NIL deal, potentially worth between $500k and $1 million in his freshman year, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.
Initially, after the Adidas announcement, Keys quietly wiped all LSU-related content from his social media accounts, sparking speculation that he may flip his commitment. Many fans believe he could be headed to Miami, given that the Hurricanes have a partnership with Adidas, and that On3 often includes NIL figures when reporting on Miami recruiting stories.
"He signed with Adidas. Miami confirmed," a fan said.
"Already setting up the canes narrative," another fan said.
"Uh Oh, they dropping NIL figures.. That means he is a lock to Miami. That's the only time they talk $," a fan said.
"Sh*t he must be committing to Miami once those NIL numbers start coming out," one fan said.
A similar situation occurred last month with five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Ahead of his commitment to Miami, Nakos reported the Hurricanes had offered Cantwell a $2 million NIL package, which was the most from any program.
Some believed the offer swayed his decision, but Cantwell later clarified that his choice was based more on his bond with the coaching staff and Miami’s track record in developing NFL-level offensive linemen. In Keys’ case, some fans argue that money alone won’t dictate his choice.
"I think it's A&M over Miami IMO," a fan said.
"All of them can put down a million for him not just Miami," another fan said.
Tristen Keys recorded 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his junior season. If he flips, it would be a tough blow for LSU, similar to the loss of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood to Michigan in the 2025 class.
Tristen Keys welcomes new LSU OT commit Emanuel Tucker
Four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker committed to LSU's 2026 class on Thursday. Offensive line coach Brad Davis played a big role in this recruitment, and Tuckers chose the Tigers over Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
“Always keep God first in anything you do," Tucker told On3.
Tristen Keys had a warm welcome for his fellow LSU commit, tweeting:
"Geaux Tiger Baby."
Emanuel Tucker is the No. 16 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 and the No. 9 recruit in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With his commitment, LSU has 10 players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC.
