"He was very smart": Bill Belichick reveals Tom Brady's transition from Michigan to Patriots in 2000 NFL draft

Bill Belichick has coached thousands of players during his illustrious career spanning over 50 years. But the one that often stands out is the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, whose progress report always mesmerized fans and the legends of the game.

From being a 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft to becoming the face of the game, it has been quite a ride for the star quarterback in his 23-year career.

The North Carolina coach was speaking to Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly on "The Deal" podcast on Thursday, where he shared his experiences and opened up about his future in college football.

Belichick was asked about Brady and why he picked him up as a seventh-rounder. The veteran coach mentioned that Brady's work ethic and discipline are what impressed him the most. They were keeping a tab on him since his Michigan playing days, when Brady sat behind Brian Griese to win the starting job. And once he got the opportunity, he utilized it to its fullest.

“Tom Brady played as backup quarterback to Griese, and Tom was a senior at the University of Michigan," Belichick said (Timestamp: 10: 17). "Tom was a senior, and evidently they had Thomas Drew Henson, who was a big recruit as a freshman, playing time as a freshman."

“You know, Henson had some issues, and then Tom would finish the game. And finally, in the Orange Bowl against Alabama, Tom's best game, final game. And you could really see him play. Talent was okay, but he was very smart. He loved football, and he worked extremely hard.

"And so he came in as a fourth-string quarterback in 2000. Fourth, which no team carries four quarterbacks, right? And honestly, two guys in front of him weren't all that good, so that's where he was. But he became great. And day after day after day after day, he just kept improving."

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick went on to create a dynasty in New England

The iconic duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spanned almost two decades before the QB parted ways in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over 19 seasons, they appeared in nine Super Bowl games and won six of them, a record that remains unbroken to this day and doesn't appear to get breached anytime soon.

Brady was more than just a quarterback. While speaking to the panelists, Belichick mentioned that Brady built rapport and connection with almost everyone—starting from the locker room’s towel guy to the upper brass. This gave him an edge over other rookies when he initially started in 2002 for the Patriots.

