"He was all smiles": Tennessee Insider narrates 5-star WR recruit Tristen Keys' crucial visit to Volunteers

It seems that Tristen Keys is closer than ever to becoming a Tennessee Volunteer, after the five-star wide receiver had a very successful visit to the school's campus in Knoxville. According to On3's Matt Ray, the wide receiver was really happy to be at Tennessee and even had a chance to share some time with the Volunteers' other high-powered commitments:

Ad

"Tennessee's high-powered offensive commitments were back in town, and you know they wanted to be there, be around Tristen Keys, and you know that's kind of how the weekend kicked off for him, and you know he was all smiles when I had a chance to catch up with him yesterday afternoon" Said Ray at 6:40 of the video below

Ad

Trending

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For his part, Tristen Keys gave the following statement to On3 regarding his visit to Knoxville:

"It was good. The trip here was good. The boys caught a dub, and the game day was great. The day started off great, so I'm just ready to see what happens in the future"

Who is Tristen Keys and which schools want him?

Keys is considered the fourth-best overall prospect and the top wide receiver in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. He's being chased by several important SEC schools, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M. He attended both Alabama's and Auburn's junior days and also received an offer from Texas. Outside the SEC, he has received an offer from Oregon and has visited Miami.

Ad

However, analysts expect him to join the University of Tennessee.

Tristen Keys played high school ball at Hattiesburg High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Keys is also a multisport athlete who participated in track and field and basketball in high school.

In his junior campaign, he had 1275 receiving yards with 14 touchdown catches on 58 receptions. During his senior year, he was invited to the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback