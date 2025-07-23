"He soaks his burger in sprite": Wake Forest reveals hilarious cooking recipe of Jake Dickert at ACC media days

Jake Dickert is coming into his first season as the coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons program. This year, his goal is to help lead the program back into Bowl game contention after only four wins during the 2024 season.Dickert appears to have made an impact on his players off the field. During an interview with ESPN during ACC Media Days on Wednesday, running back Demond Claiborne gave us an insight into a unique cooking recipe from coach Dikert.&quot;He (Jake Dickert) soaks his burgers in Sprite before he cooks them. I guess it's a Wisconsin thing,&quot; Claiborne said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSoaking burgers in any form of carbonated drink may seem a fairly odd thing to do. However, there are numerous articles on this subject, all of which state some benefits to doing this practice.For example, an article from the website &quot;Food Republic&quot; spoke to the boss of a leading pickle company, who said this about using drinks like Sprite to cook burgers in.&quot;Soda makes burger patties softer and juicier, as the bubbles and acids in it loosen the structure of the meat and partially break down the proteins.&quot;This statement backs Claiborne's comments, who appeared to enjoy the burger cooked by Dickert.As for his remark that this is a &quot;Wisconsin thing,&quot; there is no indication that what Dickert does is unique to the Badger state.Jake Dickert sets up his mantra for Wake ForestIn the run-up to ACC media days and the new season, Jake Dickert has revealed his mantra for his time as coach of the Demon Deacons: &quot;Built in the Dark.&quot; Expanding on what this means, Dikert said:“Built in the Dark is not just a mantra — it’s who we are. Success doesn’t happen on gameday. It happens in the early mornings, in the film room, in the weight room, in the classroom — in the hours when no one else is watching. We want players who embrace that mentality, who thrive in discomfort and adversity and are committed to sacrificing for one another. That’s the standard at Wake Forest – to deliver your B.E.S.T. each and every day to create unforgettable moments for our program and the entire Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community.”The statement, in theory, does suit the Wake Forest program. They are not a school with a lot of attention on them and are in a conference with Clemson, Florida State, Duke, and North Carolina. These are four large programs that receive a large amount of the national spotlight. This will only be intensified as Bill Belichick begins his UNC tenure.This means that Wake Forest will play games with little attention, building their team and improving their reputation &quot;in the dark.&quot; If Dickert can achieve this goal, then the Demon Deacons may emerge from the shadows as a middle-to-upper-tier program in the ACC.