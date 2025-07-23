"He soaks his burger in sprite": Wake Forest reveals hilarious cooking recipe of Jake Dickert at ACC media days

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:51 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Wake Forest - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Duke at Wake Forest - Source: Imagn

Jake Dickert is coming into his first season as the coach of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons program. This year, his goal is to help lead the program back into Bowl game contention after only four wins during the 2024 season.

Ad

Dickert appears to have made an impact on his players off the field. During an interview with ESPN during ACC Media Days on Wednesday, running back Demond Claiborne gave us an insight into a unique cooking recipe from coach Dikert.

"He (Jake Dickert) soaks his burgers in Sprite before he cooks them. I guess it's a Wisconsin thing," Claiborne said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soaking burgers in any form of carbonated drink may seem a fairly odd thing to do. However, there are numerous articles on this subject, all of which state some benefits to doing this practice.

For example, an article from the website "Food Republic" spoke to the boss of a leading pickle company, who said this about using drinks like Sprite to cook burgers in.

"Soda makes burger patties softer and juicier, as the bubbles and acids in it loosen the structure of the meat and partially break down the proteins."
Ad

This statement backs Claiborne's comments, who appeared to enjoy the burger cooked by Dickert.

As for his remark that this is a "Wisconsin thing," there is no indication that what Dickert does is unique to the Badger state.

Jake Dickert sets up his mantra for Wake Forest

In the run-up to ACC media days and the new season, Jake Dickert has revealed his mantra for his time as coach of the Demon Deacons: "Built in the Dark." Expanding on what this means, Dikert said:

Ad
“Built in the Dark is not just a mantra — it’s who we are. Success doesn’t happen on gameday. It happens in the early mornings, in the film room, in the weight room, in the classroom — in the hours when no one else is watching. We want players who embrace that mentality, who thrive in discomfort and adversity and are committed to sacrificing for one another. That’s the standard at Wake Forest – to deliver your B.E.S.T. each and every day to create unforgettable moments for our program and the entire Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community.”
Ad

The statement, in theory, does suit the Wake Forest program. They are not a school with a lot of attention on them and are in a conference with Clemson, Florida State, Duke, and North Carolina. These are four large programs that receive a large amount of the national spotlight. This will only be intensified as Bill Belichick begins his UNC tenure.

This means that Wake Forest will play games with little attention, building their team and improving their reputation "in the dark." If Dickert can achieve this goal, then the Demon Deacons may emerge from the shadows as a middle-to-upper-tier program in the ACC.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications