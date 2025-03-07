"He stood on everything he said": Jimmy Horn Jr. recalls how Deion Sanders stayed true to his words in latest clip

Jimmy Horn Jr. has a lot of admiration and respect for Deion Sanders. The wide receiver initially began his collegiate journey with the South Florida Bulls in 2021. After two seasons, Horn transferred to the Buffs after Coach Prime took over as the head coach.

Ad

Horn Jr. spent the last two seasons playing for Coach Prime at the Colorado Buffaloes. In 23 games, he caught for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns. Horn has declared for this year's NFL draft.

Horn Jr. appeared on Thursday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show, where the wide receiver opened up about Coach Prime's role in his life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Coach Prime, you know, my pops has been incarcerated in 2021," Horn Jr. said. "You know, Coach Prime recruited me back in high school and like he always told my dad like they got a chance to talk to each other when he recruited me back in high school. And he told my dad like if I was to come to Jackson State, like he will always take care of me, make sure I'm straight and treat me like one of his own.

Ad

Trending

"And like ever since then, you know, I didn't go to Jackson State in my first two years of college. And like it's like God had a plan and I chose to go to Colorado and everything just be going in the right way. And Coach Prime, being a man of his words, he stood on everything he said. And like ever since then, it has been a great relationship between me and Coach Prime you know. It's like a father and son type of relationship."

Ad

Ad

Jimmy Horn Jr. had some troubling times in his life. His dad was incarcerated in 2021 due to drug-related charges. That is when Deion Sanders stepped in to take care of the youngster and help him develop his skills in football. He even walked the wide receiver out during his Senior Day and also visited Horn's father in prison.

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick left impressed with Jimmy Horn Jr.'s 40-yard dash at the Combine

Jimmy Horn Jr. was one of the four players from Coach Prime's team to be invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine. While Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter decided not to participate in the workouts, Horn Jr. used this opportunity to improve his draft stocks.

Ad

At the 40-yard dash, Horn Jr. turned heads with a time of 4.46 seconds. ESPN analyst Louis Riddick shared a tweet on X praising the wide receiver's speed and athleticism.

"WR Jimmy Horn makes everyhting he does look sooooo easy," Riddick wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from the 40-yard dash, Horn also put up respectable numbers in the other drills. He recorded a 38" vertical jump, 10'8" broad jump and ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.41 seconds.

The Colorado WR received a prospect grade of 5.85, indicating that he will be a backup or a special teams player. Several experts project him to be a Day 3 pick during the draft in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place