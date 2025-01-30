“He had to stop playing at 18”: Arch Manning shares heartbreaking story of dad Cooper as he opens up about his learnings

Arch Manning is preparing to lead the Texas Longhorns offense next season after Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. While many focus on Manning's rise, some may not realize that his father, Cooper, also played football.

Cooper Manning is the brother of former Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He was forced to end his football career after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis shortly after starting college practice at Ole Miss.

Arch discussed his father's story in an interview with ESPN College Football on Thursday, sharing insights on what he has learned from Cooper's experience.

"So, my dad was a receiver in high school. Peyton's top receiver. He went on to Ole Miss, and then he started getting hand numbness. And then they found out he had spinal stenosis and had to stop playing football.

"He had a surgery that went wrong and he had to stop playing at 18. It was tough. I think he was going to be a good player. He's an athletic guy. But it just reminds me to not take it for granted and enjoy the little moments." (13:29)

Arch Manning prepares to lead Texas in 2025

Arch Manning will enter his sophomore year with Texas as the presumed starter. In the past two seasons under Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns reached the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs.

Many believe Manning has what it takes to push Texas further, perhaps helping the program capture its first National Championship since 2006.

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

While his uncles before him, Peyton and Eli, are known for being accurate pocket passers, Arch is not only able to make plays with his arm but his legs as well. Last season, he was used quite a bit in the run game in Steve Sarkisian's offense. He also started at quarterback for a few games while Ewers nursed an injury.

He completed 67.8% of passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions during that stretch. He rushed for 108 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Now that he'll be starting full-time for the Longhorns later this year, those numbers should see a sizable increase.

