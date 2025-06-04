ESPN's Paul Finebaum has shared his thoughts on Kalen DeBoer's struggles in his first season as the Alabama Crimson Tide's coach. Last year, DeBoer signed with the team after former coach Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons.

"They were not happy with the end of last season and Kalen DeBoer, they believe, right this second is going to get them to the playoffs," Finebaum said on Thursday's episode of ESPN's Get Up. "But the problem is the shadow of Nick Saban.

"I was at an event two weeks ago in Birmingham that DeBoer and Saban were both playing at this Pro-Am, and DeBoer looked like a lilliputian compared to Saban. He sucked all the oxygen out of the room in interviews and everything."

Finebaum added that fans will always compare DeBoer to Saban, which will not make the current coach look favorable.

Last year, DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game. He dealt with several setbacks before the season, as players transferred out due to Saban's retirement.

However, DeBoer retained key players, such as offensive guard Tyler Booker. The Crimson Tide finished the 2024 season with a 19-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

Kalen DeBoer's second year with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer will try to improve and lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to a spot in the College Football Playoff. He'll have the benefit of retaining players from last season's roster to help the newer stars like quarterback Keelon Russell adjust to his playcalling.

One of the key players that DeBoer will have is Ryan Williams. Last season, he led Alabama in receiving yards with 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Another notable player who is returning is Jam Miller. The running back will enter his senior year with the team and is expected to have more opportunities to run the football. Last year, he was second in rushing yards behind quarterback Jalen Milroe with 145 carries for 668 yards and seven touchdowns.

Alabama will begin the 2025 season in a matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30.

