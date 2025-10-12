"He talks a lot": Dave Portnoy questions Sherrone Moore's future as Michigan HC after loss to USC

Barstool Sports owner and Michigan alumnus Dave Portnoy expressed his dismay over the Wolverines' miserable 31-13 loss to USC on Saturday night that led him to question the future of Sherrone Moore as head coach.In a social media post on X right after the game, Portnoy lashed out on Moore's jovial personality on the field. He urged the coach to put his actions at the forefront and help Michigan make the college football playoffs.&quot;Is Sherrone Moore the guy for this team,&quot; Portnoy said. &quot;I'm not gonna say no yet, but, I mean, we got to see something. He talks a lot. Sherrone talks a lot.&quot;&quot;He's very gung-ho, very Michigan. I love it. But if you're gonna talk and be like, well, we're filling the Colosseum and you're gonna sell this stuff, you gotta win. Because, like, I talk a lot. When you talk a lot, I talk a lot. We're all talking a lot. We're all Michigan.&quot;Michigan was torched by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and walk-on running back King Miller in the loss. Maiava went 25-of-32 for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, to outduel Bryce Underwood, who went 15-of-24 for 204 yards, with two TDs and one pick.Miller rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and ran for a touchdown to hand the Trojans its fifth win in six games and 3-1 in Big Ten. They dropped Michigan to 4-2 (2-1 in Big Ten).