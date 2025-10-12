"He talks a lot": Dave Portnoy questions Sherrone Moore's future as Michigan HC after loss to USC

By Geoff
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:45 GMT
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore (Image Source: IMAGN)
Michigan coach Sherrone Moore (Image Source: IMAGN)

Barstool Sports owner and Michigan alumnus Dave Portnoy expressed his dismay over the Wolverines' miserable 31-13 loss to USC on Saturday night that led him to question the future of Sherrone Moore as head coach.

In a social media post on X right after the game, Portnoy lashed out on Moore's jovial personality on the field. He urged the coach to put his actions at the forefront and help Michigan make the college football playoffs.

"Is Sherrone Moore the guy for this team," Portnoy said. "I'm not gonna say no yet, but, I mean, we got to see something. He talks a lot. Sherrone talks a lot."
"He's very gung-ho, very Michigan. I love it. But if you're gonna talk and be like, well, we're filling the Colosseum and you're gonna sell this stuff, you gotta win. Because, like, I talk a lot. When you talk a lot, I talk a lot. We're all talking a lot. We're all Michigan."

Michigan was torched by USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and walk-on running back King Miller in the loss. Maiava went 25-of-32 for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, to outduel Bryce Underwood, who went 15-of-24 for 204 yards, with two TDs and one pick.

Miller rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and ran for a touchdown to hand the Trojans its fifth win in six games and 3-1 in Big Ten. They dropped Michigan to 4-2 (2-1 in Big Ten).

About the author
Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

