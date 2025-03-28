"He is a terrific playmaker": Bucky Brooks makes his NFL Draft pick for Travis Hunter known

Travis Hunter is an exceptional talent. His ability to play on both sides makes him a special prospect. Although the QB class of 2025 looks promising as well, teams wouldn't want to pass on a prospect like Hunter.

Analyst Bucky Brooks dropped his NFL mock draft 3.0 on Wednesday where he listed all the potential landing destinations of top players. According to Brooks, Hunter could be most likely picked by the New York Giants at No. 3

Brooks believes it could be a tug of war between Penn Star DE Abdul Carter and Hunter since the former could also change the course of any defensive schemes he plays in. But Hunter is even more special since he brings stability on both sides of the ball. Coaches can use him effectively by sharing his workload. Brooks said on The Insiders:

“Look, this is not ideal for the New York Giants. And you sit here trying to figure out, where he'd go? We can take Abdul Carter, but let's go and get the most dynamic two-way player that we've seen, Travis Hunter.

“Being able to add some energy to the Big Apple, put him on offense, let him play defense wherever you need him. He surely can help Brian and company very deep. This is a terrific playmaker that is going to add a dimension to both sides of the ball."

The recent signing of Russell Wilson by the Giants seems to have brought a new shakeup to Hunter's draft stock. With Jameis Winston and Wilson at the helm, Hunter could become lethal.

Travis Hunter could go even higher in 2025 NFL Draft

Even though all the projections are linking the two-way star's future to New York, there could still be a possibility that the Titans don't pass on him for QBs like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Prospects like Hunter don't come very often.

Even though Brian Callahan is in dire need of a QB, especially after Will Levis' failure, Hunter could bring more long-term stability to the team.

Callahan could pull a page out of the Giants' playbook, where they seem to have rectified the QB woes through free agency. A veteran QB being paired with Travis Hunter can still help the franchise to make the playoffs and build a strong roster for the future.

