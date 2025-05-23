"He didn't think he prepared the right way" - When Kirby Smart shared how Carson Beck got vulnerable after missing out on QB1 role

In an interview from Aug. 23, 2023, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart shared a moment when Carson Beck vented about a missed opportunity. Beck played for the Bulldogs for four seasons. The Georgia coach shared on ESPN's "College GameDay Podcast" with Rece Davis and Pete Thamel about a situation where Beck missed out on becoming the starting quarterback as a freshman.

The situation occurred when former Georgia starting quarterback JT Daniels suffered an oblique injury in the team's 10-3 win over the Clemson Tigers on Sep. 4, 2021. Smart had to decide between Stetson Bennett and Beck to start against the UAB Blazers on Sep. 11, 2021.

Although Beck was considered the second-string option, the coach decided to have Bennett replace Daniels after considering coach Todd Monken's suggestion. Kirby Smart then shared how Beck got vulnerable about his disappointment in himself for not being prepared to lead the team.

"Carson spoke to the team about missing that opportunity and how it affected him, and how he didn't think he had prepared the right way," Smart said (TS- 5:45). He didn't think that he was prepared, and it went on to happen where Stetson never looked back. Played for two years, but Carson Beck could've been our quarterback that entire time."

Stetson Bennett led Georgia to a dominant 56-7 victory over the Blazers to secure his spot as the starter for the rest of the 2021 season. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bulldogs' coach believed that Beck's missed opportunity made him a better player, as he learned from the experience. The quarterback earned the starting role in the 2023 season and led the team to a 13-1 record. Beck was third in the league in passing yards with 302 completions for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Carson Beck's last season playing for Kirby Smart

Last season, Beck led the Bulldogs to an 11-3 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He struggled with interceptions during the 2024 season. The quarterback also ranked 13th in the league in passing yards with 290 completions for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns.

On Dec. 7, 2024, Beck played his last game for Kirby Smart's Georgia in the team's 22-19 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship. He only completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards as he suffered an elbow injury before halftime. Gunner Stockton replaced Beck to help the team advance to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Beck was expected to enter the 2025 NFL draft, but chose to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 season on Jan. 10. Kirby Smart has yet to decide who will replace Beck, but Stockton is considered the likely option.

