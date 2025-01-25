“He throws like a tight end too”: CFB fans react to Alabama QB Jalen Milroe’s shredded body physique ahead of the NFL Draft

Jalen Milroe has been getting in pristine shape ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. The Alabama quarterback was recently spotting training without a top and fans were left in awe of Milore's physique.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, there was a section of fans who took sly digs at Milore despite seeing him in his muscular build.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He throws like a tight end too," one tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"That usually don't make good quarterbacks," another wrote.

"No wonder he can’t complete a pass," a third commented.

Some also discussed Milroe's potential ability and were eager to see him perform in the NFL.

"I can’t wait to see how Jalen Milroe does in the NFL. So much potential." one wrote.

"Tremendous athlete with a big arm and big play ability but has a lot of work to do in becoming a more polished passer and not trying to do it all alone," a user wrote.

"Bro can honestly be good for a taysom hill type role for a team." another added.

Milroe committed to Alabama in 2021. For the first two seasons, he was the backup to Bryce Young. Milroe got the starting quarterback berth for the Tide in the 2023 season.

Earlier this month, Milroe announced on Instagram that he would declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

“To my teammates, my brothers, thank you for the blood, sweat and tears we’ve shared,” Milroe wrote.

“The bonds we’ve built will last a lifetime. To Coach [Nick] Saban, thank you for believing in me and instilling the standard of excellence in me. To Coach [Kalen] DeBoer, thank you for challenging me and helping me grow into the player and leader I am today.”

Jalen Milroe's draft stock took a hit in the 2024 season

NCAA Football: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

There were high expectations from Jalen Milroe before he entered the 2024 season. However, the Alabama quarterback struggled for consistency. Across 13 games, Milroe completed 205 of 319 passes for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries.

Alabama finished the regular season with a 9-3 record and failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff. The Tide also suffered a 19-13 defeat against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Despite a relatively poor final season at Alabama, many believe that Milroe is likely to get picked early in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!