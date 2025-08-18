"He should transfer to UGA," "Kirby Smart is typing": CFB fans buzz as Clemson TE Ian Schieffelin gets arrested under DUI suspicion

Clemson tight end Ian Schieffelin was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI. However, specific details surrounding the arrest and incident have not yet been released by the authority. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe news comes shortly after the former Clemson basketball standout entered the NCAA transfer portal but ultimately chose to remain at Clemson and switch over to play football for coach Dabo Swinney’s program.Following the arrest, some sarcastically suggested Schieffelin should transfer to Kirby Smart’s Georgia, which has developed a reputation for frequent traffic-related issues. Reports indicate that more than 20 such incidents involving Georgia players or staff have occurred over the past two years.Let's look at some reaction to this discussion.&quot;He should transfer to UGA,&quot; one said.Fans react as Ian Schieffelin gets arrested under DUI suspicion&quot;Kirby Smart is typing,&quot; a person said.&quot;Finally! Someone not from my Georgia Bulldogs!&quot; a netizen said.Fans react as Ian Schieffelin gets arrested under DUI suspicionAddressing Schieffelin's situation, Swinney confirmed that the program is aware of the incident and that the tight end will face consequences, including missing some games early in the season.Meanwhile, some fans criticized Schieffelin and other young athletes for their reckless behavior.&quot;All u gotta do is just think before u do something,&quot; a person said.&quot;All these guys getting paid too much to get DUIs. Hire full time drivers boys,&quot; one said.&quot;So many young Americans need to be educated on alcohol and how poisonous it is!&quot; a netizen said.Fans react as Ian Schieffelin gets arrested under DUI suspicionClemson will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against LSU.Ian Schieffelin's Clemson career at a glanceIan Schieffelin spent four years with the Clemson basketball program before announcing in April that he would transition to football to join the Tigers as a tight end.During his basketball career, Schieffelin appeared in 134 games with 99 starts, averaging double-digit points in his final two seasons. The forward was a key starter on Clemson’s 2024-25 squad, which reached the program’s first Elite Eight since 1980.As a senior, Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Over his Clemson career, he collected several accolades, including the 2024 ACC Player of the Year honor and a spot on the 2025 All-ACC Second Team.Before college, Schieffelin starred at Grayson High School in Georgia, where he averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks per game as a senior. However, he entered the 2021 recruiting cycle as an unranked prospect, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.