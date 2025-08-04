"He is trash": CFB fans react to Shilo Sanders' viral video from Buccaneers training camp as Coach Prime's son battles for roster spot

Shilo Sanders continues to fight in training camp for a spot in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster for the upcoming season. The former Colorado defensive back went undrafted in April and was picked up by the franchise as an undrafted free agent.While Shedeur Sanders has garnered the most attention, there's been some talk about the possibility of Shilo earning a spot with the Bucs. The safety has been making waves recently as his training camp videos continue to circulate online.Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles offered a glimpse of the probability of Sanders making the team last week. He said the rookie defensive has a good chance of making it as he has impressed at training camp.&quot;He's coming along. He's getting the scheme down,&quot; Bowles said on Thursday. &quot;He's made plays like everybody else back there. There are a few tests that come up during the preseason. Tuesday night was one, and the other three preseason games and practices will be others. He's got a chance to make it.&quot;However, some fans were not sold with what Sanders has to offer to the team's secondary. His circulating training camp video and Bowles’ words haven't convinced a lot of people.&quot;I’m definitely NOT fan of his game bro. Hopefully he gets better cause he trash,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Ole sh**head Shilo!&quot; another fan wrote.Here are other fan reactions on X.&quot;Scrub his dad pays you to let him “TRY” to play and make stats… seems a bit bronnybron just like Cleveland doing,&quot; one fan said.Dagger @2Dagger2LINKScrub his dad pays you to let him “TRY” to play and make stats… seems a bit bronnybron just like Cleveland doingDespite the negative comments, some were positive about his future.&quot;I’m a falcons fan but I want to see the young man ball out for the haters !&quot; one fan commented.&quot;He gone be a good hybrid for that defense. They definitely gone move him around,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Looking like a younger Prime Time,&quot; another fan tweeted.Coach Prime discusses the first season without Shedeur and Shilo SandersDeion Sanders enters his third season at Colorado in 2025, but it will be his first without his sons playing for the program. The coach discussed with Asante Samuel on Thursday how he's adjusting to the new dynamics of the Buffaloes.“One of my kids, I’m not going to say who it was, came to me the other day and he said, ‘You know that walk you did with Shedeur, Shilo? You know we’re still gonna walk, right?'” Sanders said, via the “Say What Needs to be Said” podcast. “I said, ‘Boy, you trying to make me cry, man. I said go, you ain’t fittin’ to make me cry.’”Despite their absence in Boulder, Coach Prime maintains a close connection with his sons. Todd Bowles confirmed that he paid a visit to Shilo at Buccaneers training camp before Colorado's spring camp opened.“He came to visit his son; he didn't come to visit me,&quot; Bowles said on Saturday, via SI. &quot;He strictly came to see Shilo. I guarantee you he didn't come to see me. Not that I don't like him, but he's a father going to visit his son. Who wouldn't be proud to have their son trying out in the NFL?”However, Deion didn't make a trip to Cleveland to see Shedeur at the quarterback's discretion. The former Buffaloes star is in a difficult situation in the Browns' quarterback competition heading into his rookie season.