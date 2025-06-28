"He doesn't trust your decision making": Cooper Manning takes swipe at Garrett Nussmeier in hilarious commercial with son Arch and dad Archie

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is gearing up for his fourth stint with the LSU Tigers. After spending the first three seasons as a backup option, he took over as the starting quarterback last season. Nussmeier led the Tigers to a 9-4 record and a Texas Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. He threw for 4,052 yards and 29 TDs.

Amid his preparations, Nussmeier joined the Manning family for an NIL commercial shoot. They were accompanied by Raising Cane's co-founder Todd Graves.

In the commercial, Nussmeier and Manning are ordering food in a Raising Cane's driveway along with their grandfather, Archie. The Texas Longhorns quarterback's dad acted as an employee for Raising Cane's, taking their order. When Nussmeier approached Cooper Manning, he shot him down with a hilarious jab.

"Can I please get order," Nussmeier said.

"No shot, your dad already called in your order," Cooper replied. "He doesn't trust your decision making skills."

Nussmeier's dad is a former NFL player turned coach, Doug Nussmeier. Last season, he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and led them to victory in Super Bowl LIX. In February, he was named the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

Arch Manning has high praise for his SEC counterpart, Garrett Nussmeier

The LSU quarterback has known the Manning family for a long time. In 2023, he served as a counselor for the Manning Passing Academy. This was when he built a strong bond with Arch Manning.

During the shoot for Raising Cane's, the Texas Longhorns quarterback shared his true feelings for Nussmeier. Manning praised the LSU quarterback and called him someone he looks up to.

"It's cool having a guy like Nuss to look up to," Arch said as per On3's Pete Nakos. "He's kind of in the same situation as me, just sitting for a few years, then going to play, and he played well. I've watched a lot of his films. He's a good player, so it's fun to look up to him."

The Tigers begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against Clemson on August 30. The game is scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium and will kick off at 7:30 pm ET. It will be interesting to see if Nussmeier can help the team qualify for the 12-team playoffs.

