“He try help the wrong ppl”: Antonio Brown reveals the main reason behind $45M worth Deion Sanders “drag” down

If one were to look through the recent posts on Antonio Brown's X account, you would see many speaking negatively about Deion Sanders. This, and the general negativity towards the Colorado Buffaloes coach (with a net worth of $45 million according to Celebritynetworth.com) has only intensified after Shedeur Sanders' fall in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Deion Sanders' son went from being a potential top pick in the draft to ending up as a fifth-round pick.

On Sunday, Brown posted again. This time, he was trying to explain why he was making these posts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I’m not trying drag Deion. Just sayin sometime he try help the wrong ppl… Instead of tryin help the right ppl."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Throughout his time as a coach in college football, one of the main criticisms surrounding Deion Sanders is the way he runs his team. Also, his alleged favouritism for some specific players has been mentioned.

Additionally, having his own sons on the team and putting them into leading positions did raise some eyebrows.

These calls got louder as we came closer to the 2025 NFL draft. Deion Sanders spent most of his time promoting Shedeur Sanders. He sent the expectation to the NFL and its fans that Shedeur would be a generational player and a top pick.

Ad

With the benefit of hindsight, many analysts are now saying that Deion Sanders' actions and comments about Shedeur were the key reasons why he fell to the fifth round.

Deion Sanders responds to Antonio Brown

Deion Sanders has responded to all of Antonio Brown's comments about him and his family over the last few days. On X, Sanders wrote the following:

"@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Instead of fighting back, Deion has chosen not to escalate the fight. This reflects his composed and calm nature, which he has become known for during his tenure as the Colorado coach.

Fans (and Antonio Brown) may not like the way Sanders is running the program and the attention that he and his sons have been getting, but they can appreciate his calm nature in the face of criticism.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place