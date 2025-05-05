“He try help the wrong ppl”: Antonio Brown reveals the main reason behind $45M worth Deion Sanders “drag” down

If one were to look through the recent posts on Antonio Brown's X account, you would see many speaking negatively about Deion Sanders. This, and the general negativity towards the Colorado Buffaloes coach (with a net worth of $45 million according to Celebritynetworth.com) has only intensified after Shedeur Sanders' fall in the 2025 NFL draft.
Deion Sanders' son went from being a potential top pick in the draft to ending up as a fifth-round pick.
On Sunday, Brown posted again. This time, he was trying to explain why he was making these posts.
"I’m not trying drag Deion. Just sayin sometime he try help the wrong ppl… Instead of tryin help the right ppl."
Throughout his time as a coach in college football, one of the main criticisms surrounding Deion Sanders is the way he runs his team. Also, his alleged favouritism for some specific players has been mentioned.
Additionally, having his own sons on the team and putting them into leading positions did raise some eyebrows.
These calls got louder as we came closer to the 2025 NFL draft. Deion Sanders spent most of his time promoting Shedeur Sanders. He sent the expectation to the NFL and its fans that Shedeur would be a generational player and a top pick.
With the benefit of hindsight, many analysts are now saying that Deion Sanders' actions and comments about Shedeur were the key reasons why he fell to the fifth round.
Deion Sanders responds to Antonio Brown
Deion Sanders has responded to all of Antonio Brown's comments about him and his family over the last few days. On X, Sanders wrote the following:
"@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."
Instead of fighting back, Deion has chosen not to escalate the fight. This reflects his composed and calm nature, which he has become known for during his tenure as the Colorado coach.
Fans (and Antonio Brown) may not like the way Sanders is running the program and the attention that he and his sons have been getting, but they can appreciate his calm nature in the face of criticism.
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place