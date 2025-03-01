“He been trying”: Deiondra Sanders gives Coach Prime an update as her son implements granddad’s teachings

Deiondra Sanders shared an update about her son while informing her father, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, that Snow is implementing his granddad's teachings. On Saturday, Deiondra uploaded an adorable video of Snow crawling on the floor while moving his hands and knees.

Deiondra also appeared to suggest that Deion was the one who taught Snow how to crawl and move across the floor.

"@DeionSanders he been trying ever since you taught him," Deiondra wrote on her IG story.

Image Credits - Deiondra Sanders Instagram

Deiondra has only recently been sharing photos and videos of Snow's face online. She previously used to cover her baby's face on her social media posts.

When Deion made an appearance on the "We Got Time Today" show in February, he introduced Deiondra on stage, who also brought Snow along with her on the episode.

Coach Prime also shared a special post for Snow on Instagram a day before Valentine's Day.

"I’m so Blessed it’s impossible to be stressed! Lord I thank u for the gift of life and the Peace to enjoy the life you’ve afforded me. Thank you Lord for my Grandson & His Parents in Jesus name AMEN! @deiondrasanders @jacquees “SNOW” #GrandPrime" Deion wrote in the caption.

Ever since the world got a glimpse of Snow's face, many have said that the toddler bears a striking resemblance to his grandfather, Deion.

Deiondra Sanders' son Snow shares birthday with Coach Prime

Coach Prime's eldest child Deiondra Sanders - Source: Getty

Deiondra Sanders gave birth to her son Snow on Aug. 9, 2024. Remarkably, Snow shares his birthday with his grandfather Coach Prime, who was born exactly 57 years earlier.

When Deion met his grandson last year, he was deeply involved in coaching the Colorado Buffaloes. Therefore, he could not give too much attention to his first grandchild.

Coach Prime will look to spend some quality time with his grandson in the offseason before getting back to his work with CU for next season. It's safe to say that Deion will also be aiming to teach Snow a few more lessons in the coming months.

