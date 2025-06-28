"He is a turnover machine": CFB analyst takes swipe at Auburn QB Jackson Arnold ahead of 2025 season

Jackson Arnold can be unpredictable at times. Something that hampered his progress at Oklahoma and eventually got him transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season.

He was quite inconsistent during his tenure at Oklahoma, where he struggled to convert games and failed to showcase his abilities under pressure. This got him benched for a couple of games before finally entering the portal.

According to CFB insider Michael Bratton, Arnold's role would be quite significant in the Tigers’ success and playoff aspirations heading into the 2025 season.

He mentioned that coach Hugh Freeze can be very tricky with his strategies every season. The same way he defeated Nick Saban twice during his career, and the way he leads the program under the radar without any fanfare or noise.

Last season, they had a 5-7 record, which was quite terrible compared to Auburn standards.

“These are the seasons that are kind of magical for Auburn, when they get Georgia and Alabama both at home. They have done some wild things in those seasons. So this is one of those years, if (Freeze) can get off the golf course and possibly flip one of those games, it could be a magical season,” Bratton joked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" on Saturday (Timestamp: 10:00)

“But I'm just not seeing it. I believe in Jackson Arnold, at least I believed in him last year. But what was Auburn's problem last year, turning the football over? What did Jackson Arnold show us for the vast majority of his Oklahoma career? He's a turnover machine,

“so, I'm not sure how those two mix. Well, if they do, if he can prevent that, he'll have a lot better supporting cast on the planes this fall. Then, maybe, Auburn is a dangerous team, but I gotta see it before I believe it,” he added.

Jackson Arnold makes impressive remarks ahead of 2025 season

Auburn fans have sky-high expectations for Jackson Arnold, especially when the team is struggling to get back on track. After joining the team back in April, he assured the fan base that he was more than ready to get back on the field.

He was amazed by the love and trust of the coaches in him as soon as he entered the portal.

He recalled the interaction with Freeze and other recruiters in the program. Now it's time for him to build his NFL draft stock, since he has five-star competition in Deuce Knight inside the locker room.

