"He is very, very accurate": Shedeur Sanders draws massive prediction from CFB insider

The discussion between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward being the first pick in the NFL Draft is just starting to heat up. Over the next couple of months, analysts and fans are expected to discuss at length each quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses.

Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman is among those who believe that the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback should be the first name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Shedeursis QB1 for me. I just love the way he can function in the pocket, I love the way he reads defenses. He is very, very accurate. He wants to play on time,” Dalton Wasserman said.

Shedeur Sanders finished his senior season with 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He led the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl berth despite having an undermanned squad.

According to the PFF analyst, it was Shedeur Sanders’ ability to thrive despite the circumstances that made the difference.

“He took too many sacks at Colorado, but they also asked him to carry the offense in a way that almost nobody else could. They were incapable of running the football, pass protection kind of came and went. It was good at times, and when it wasn’t it was a mess. The defense was up and down and got better as the year went on.

But they asked so much of him. To be accurate and decisive in the pocket when everyone in the building knew they were throwing the ball every single play. I love his demeanor," Dalton Wasserman added.

Ward finished the season with 4,123 yards, 36 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Miami Hurricanes. He and Shedeur Sanders are widely expected to be the top two quarterbacks selected in the Draft.

Brian Callahan compares Shedeur Sanders to NFL quarterback

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan met with Shedeur Sanders in the week leading up to the East-West Shrine Game. He also watched a film on the Colorado quarterback and had an interesting comparison while talking to ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

"One of the things that makes Joe (Burrow) so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation... They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength,” Brian Callahan said.

Joe Burrow was picked first overall in 2020 and has had a strong NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He led the team to a Super Bowl in his second season and is the only active quarterback to have defeated Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game.

Being compared to Joe Burrow is always a good sign for a college quarterback.

