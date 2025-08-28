"He walks into the room everyone knows": Texas legend Vince Young reveals Arch Manning's biggest quality that sets him apart

With just two days to kickoff the 2025 college football season, the hype train around Arch Manning is getting more intense. The 21-year-old will face defending national champions Ohio State in the season opener. It will be a road game for Steve Sarkisian &amp; Co. and a major challenge for Manning, who will be starting for the program as Quinn Ewers’ successor. While making his predictions for the upcoming matchup, Texas legend and college football Hall of Famer Vince Young shared the unique quality of Manning. His humbleness and humility are what make him stand apart.The veteran star was speaking to Kay Adams on her show this week. He explained the stakes for Texas against a big opponent in Ohio State, especially after they lost a playoff game last season. Young explained that Manning gets his qualities from his family and this humility will guide him throughout his journey.“He walks into the room, everybody knows. He knows who he is. I love that about him, because he does. He's not one of those guys kind of similar to me, not big headed. He is just so humble. He pays attention to just having fun with his teammates and dancing,” Young said on the show on Thursday.“When you have that in your character, it's not too big for you. You know, I love that. He has his own swag, man and a lot of kids don't have that. A lot of kids probably get shot at the moment or can't handle the moment well,” he added.Greg McElroy pushed back at Jordan Rodgers’ Arch Manning commentsEarlier this week, Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan shared his perspective on the Manning hype train. He claimed that Arch's tape doesn't justify the overwhelming attention he has been receiving and that it will be a tough season for him in 2025. McElroy, who was speaking with Mel Kiper Jr. shared his two cents and shared his disagreement over the narrative.“I’m gonna respectfully disagree. I went back and watched the tape yesterday and was like, ‘Maybe Arch is better than I thought after watching a few plays because, man, his game against Mississippi State in particular was off the charts good,” McElroy said to Kiper on Thursday's episode of Get Up.So far Manning has only had limited starts, and that too was when Quinn Ewers was sidelined due to injury. There isn't sufficient data required to make predictions about the QB's future. Critics will get a better view of Manning’s skillset on Aug 30 when the Texas Longhorns take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Columbus.