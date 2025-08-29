"He wanted nothing to do with Brian Kelly!": CFB fans lose it as 5-star WR Tristen Keys flips commitment from LSU to Tennessee 

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly lost one of his top recruits of the 2026 class. Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys had committed to his program in March. However, on Thursday, he decided to change his decision regarding his collegiate commitment. According to reports, Keys flipped his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers. The five-star wife receiver announced his decision through a post on social media. &quot;BREAKING 5-star WR Tristen Keys has flipped his commitment from LSU to Tennessee. Keys is the No.1 WR in the 2026 class,&quot; Rivals tweeted on X/Twitter.College football fans shared their reactions to Tristen Keys' decision to flip his commitment from LSU to Tennessee. Stewie @92AggieStewieLINK@Rivals @Tkgot5 @ChadSimmons_ @Brent_Hubbs @_Cainer @vol_equalizer @samspiegs @Austin_Vols @CodyBellaire @GrantRamey @AustinPriceless He wanted nothing to do with Brian Kelly!!No Context Vols @ZeroContextVolsLINK@Rivals @Tkgot5 @ChadSimmons_ @Brent_Hubbs @_Cainer @vol_equalizer @samspiegs @Austin_Vols @CodyBellaire @GrantRamey @AustinPriceless The best decision young manRobert McVol @vol_equalizerLINK@Rivals @Tkgot5 @ChadSimmons_ @Brent_Hubbs @_Cainer @samspiegs @Austin_Vols @CodyBellaire @GrantRamey @AustinPriceless You chose the original WRU young man.Bennett Painter @Bennett_2030LINK@Rivals @Tkgot5 @ChadSimmons_ @Brent_Hubbs @_Cainer @vol_equalizer @samspiegs @Austin_Vols @CodyBellaire @GrantRamey @AustinPriceless Welcome to Tennessee!!Austin @Austin530556250LINK@Rivals @Tkgot5 @ChadSimmons_ @Brent_Hubbs @_Cainer @vol_equalizer @samspiegs @Austin_Vols @CodyBellaire @GrantRamey @AustinPriceless Imagine losing the number 1 WR in back to back classes🤣🤣The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver plays for Hattiesburg High School. During his junior season, Keys helped the team to Mississippi's 6A state title game. He recorded a total of 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns with 58 catches to his name.Keys joins the Vols' 2026 recruiting class that includes Tyreek King, Joel Wyatt and Salesi Moa. Before his commitment, they were ranked as the 15th-best 2026 recruiting class in the country by ESPN. During his recruiting journey, he named Texas A&amp;M, Alabama, Miami, Tennessee and LSU as the top contenders for his commitment. Tristen Keys opens up about flipping commitment from LSU to Tennessee According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, the five-star wide receiver said he always considered the Vols as one of his best options. He also expressed his excitement about playing alongside No.1 quarterback commit Faizon Brandon. &quot;Tennessee has been there a long time,&quot; Keys said via On3.com. &quot;I've always loved the coaches. Every part of the coaching staff from the offense and defense. The environment, the people, the fans, you can see them going crazy. That's the type of love I want. You can see they want me there. &quot;And they got the No.1 quarterback (Faizon Brandon). I'd say the players on the team. Every time I go there, I'd just say the coaches and the players made it feel like home. I got that type of relationship with them. I feel it's love,&quot; he added. Tristen Keys added he shared a strong bond with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and WR coach Kelsey Pop. He also expressed how he believed that he could help the team go on and win the national championship. The Vols lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava this offseason because of NIL issues. They acquired Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar as a replacement for the 2025 season.