"He wants us to leave": Colorado standout opens up on Deion Sanders' fueled culture & how he earned scholarship

Head coach Deion Sanders has helped the Colorado Buffaloes grow tremendously as a football program over the past few seasons. However, that sometimes meant being harsh.

When he arrived before the 2023 season, he told many of the players on the team to enter the transfer portal. He did this because he wanted to bring in standout players like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

However, Ben Finneseth did not give up, stuck with the team and on Saturday, he was rewarded. At practice, Deion Sanders gave a speech and announced that the safety had earned a scholarship after three years as a walk-on.

"There's one guy in this locker room. God just places my spirit. We never question him, he's always on time, does his schoolwork, practices hard, without the carrot of playing on Saturday. But he gives it his all. Ben is getting something. I'm just trying to figure out if your getting the whole or the half (scholarship)."

"But you're getting something. I ain't giving you nothing. You know why? You earned it and I love you and I appreciate you."

After receiving the scholarship, Ben Finneseth did an interview with "60 Minutes," speaking about his mentality when Deion Sanders arrived in Colorado and told many of the players to transfer.

"I mean, I took it as a challenge. I said 'He wants us to leave and I'm determined to stay.' I was confident. I was, like, 'They can't get rid of me. I'm gonna make it so they can't get rid of me.' My dad told me, he said, 'You want to swim the sharks or swim with the fish?'"

Deion Sanders' focus is on the QB battle at Colorado

While the news that Ben Finneseth had received a scholarship with the Colorado Buffaloes is big, Deion Sanders' chief focus is on the QB battle at the school. With Shedeur Sanders leaving the team for the 2025 NFL draft, the Colorado Buffaloes need a new starting quarterback.

Heading into the 2025 season, there are two players who are competing with each other for the job. Five-star recruit Julian Lewis is part of the team's 2025 recruiting class and will contend for the starting job. However, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was also brought in this season and is favored to win the job.

Both players participated in the spring game, but Deion Sanders has not publicly evaluated their performances.

