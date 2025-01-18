"He wants to whip their a**": Heisman winner has blunt take on Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman's mindset for CFB Final

Marcus Freeman will be out against his alma mater on Monday in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish will square up against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

Ohio State Heisman winner and Tennessee State coach Eddie George appeared on ESPN's “The Kickoff” on Friday to discuss what Marcus Freeman's feelings must be like ahead of the big game. George, who has a close relationship with Freeman, believes he is ready to take the Buckeyes down and claim the national title.

“He wants to whip their a**, period,” George said. “There is no internal conflict, there is no battle. Listen, you went there, you love the school, but he has a job to do – right now he is Fighting Irish through and through.

“This is not his first rodeo. He went to the shoe two years ago and didn't fare well there. Played them at home, was one man short of probably winning that ball game. He's like; ‘At some point, we are going to have some favor go our way and we're going to find a way to beat this team," he added.

Eddie Goerge discusses Marcus Freeman and Ohio State brotherhood

Ohio State shares some of the most fascinating cultures in the world of college football. One of these is the brotherhood that exists with its former players irrespective of what generation they belong to or their level of success during their time in Columbus.

Citing his recent discussion with Marcus Freeman via text, he expressed what the connection former players have for the Buckeyes looks like. This places Freeman in a unique position ahead of the national title game.

“A few weeks ago when he got into the playoffs, I texted him – I said, 'Congratulations, I can't wait to come up to sharpen my sword and break bread with you and so forth,'” George said.

“We talked about Ohio State being a brotherhood regardless of the profession, regardless of where he's coaching. It truly is. And it goes across the board. I can talk to guys from the '70s or the '60s, it's all the same with the Ohio State Buckeyes. We just have a really strong brotherhood," he added.

Marcus Freeman and his Fighting Irish are 8.5-point underdogs ahead of the game. However, with the resilience it showcased this season, there's a huge chance of Notre Dame staging an upset against Ohio State in Atlanta.

