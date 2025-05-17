"He wears big shoes": Mario Cristobal boldly shuts down Carson Beck vs Cam Ward debate

Miami transfer quarterback Carson Beck joined the Hurricanes in the offseason as the replacement for Cam Ward. Ward joined the Hurricanes in January 2024 and went on to have a stellar season. He was nominated for the Heisman Trophy and became the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, it will be challenging for Beck to live up to the standard set by his predecessor.

During Friday's episode of "The Joe Rose Show," Miami coach Mario Cristobal spoke about next season. He was asked about how Beck has handled coming into the team and following in Ward's footsteps.

"Yeah, Carson Beck, he wears big shoes," Cristobal said. "And to me, what set out right away was the fact that his desire to come to Miami was tied to, you know, besides a fresh start, is winning and showing that he can help the trajectory of a team. That he can help those around him and impact those and get better." [4:30]

"And he's super smart. He understands the game inside and out. And he's a really, really hard worker. Big dude too now, you know, he is not a little quarterback. So he's handled it great. He's got the right mindset. His teammates have gotten around him more and more. So the excitement around here surrounding him is awesome."

Carson Beck was not able to participate in spring practice because of a lingering elbow injury

Although Mario Cristobal is happy with how Carson Beck has handled coming to the Hurricanes with big expectations, there is no denying that he is in a tough situation. Beck suffered a right elbow injury in the SEC championship game against Texas last season while playing for Georgia. It ended his season, and he needed to undergo surgery to repair it.

Beck's recovery lasted into spring practice, and as a result, he was not able to throw and be a full participant. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Beck posted a video on his Instagram story on Wednesday, showing that he has been cleared to throw. So, although he missed spring practice, he should be ready for the start of the season.

Carson Beck will be trying to get back some of the hype he lost last season. He entered the season as one of the top QBs in the 2025 draft class but struggled throughout the year and returned to college for his senior year. He will be trying to raise his stock to become a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

