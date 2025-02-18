"He went to worst FBS school in college football": Rapper makes eye-catching remarks about Shedeur Sanders heading into NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado quarterback is projected as a top-10 pick, but rapper "Gillie Da Kid" wants Sanders to go as the first player off the board.

Last week, "Gillie Da Kid" sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast and said that he wants the Tennessee Titans to draft Shedeur with the No.1 pick this year. The rapper also made an eye-catching remark on his stint with the Buffaloes.

I would want to see Shedeur Sanders go to the Titans. No. 1 overall." King Gillie said. "This kid has been through a lot more than every other kid in the draft. He always had to live up to being Deion Sanders' son. He’s always had the spotlight on him, and all he did was produce. He went to the worst FBS school in college football, and two years later they’re ranked in the Top 25. He won in high school: 4 State Championships."

Reports suggest that the Titans are looking to draft a quarterback with the first pick. Sanders was at the East-West Shrine Bowl last month but did not practice or play in the game. However, he had met with multiple teams that week, including the Titans.

Apart from Sanders, the other signal-caller who could be drafted as the No. 1 pick is Miami's Cam Ward. There is also a possibility that Tennessee will draft two-way superstar Travis Hunter after his Heisman-winning season.

Shedeur Sanders invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

NCAA Football: Shedeur Sanders in action for Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders will have an opportunity to boost his draft stock at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The quarterback has been invited to the showpiece event, which will run from Feb. 27 to March 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After the Scouting Combine, Sanders has plans to meet with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, both of whom are also linked with drafting a quarterback in the first round.

With the focus on Sanders, it remains to be seen where the Colorado quarterback will land in the big league.

