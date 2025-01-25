Bill Belichick has been named the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, marking his first collegiate coaching position. Since taking over, he has been busy recruiting players and bringing in talent to revamp the roster for his debut campaign with the program.

On Friday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," he talked about his experience and recruitment process with the Tar Heels.

On X, college football fans reacted to Belichick's recruitment process. One fan commented that Belichick will not have the same level of success as he did in the NFL.

"He will be a bust."

Another fan questioned:

"Has he signed a contract yet?"

This fan was not confident about Belichick's stint with the Tar Heels.

"This will not end well"

Another fan commented that Belichick got a break to appear on the show amidst his busy schedule at UNC.

"Glad you guys got him on the phone... He probably needs a break but won't say it."

This fan said:

"All that man has to do is flash his 6* rings! Hate that my birds to a a seventh but that man is a legend! One of my old man's favorite players!"

One fan praised Belichick.

"He's great"

During his conversation with Pat McAfee, Belichick said he enjoys being on the road to recruiting talents for the program. He added that it allows him to meet different coaches and prospects in schools.

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on NIL and its impact on recruiting

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on the current recruiting landscape in college football in regards to NIL and the transfer portal.

"It's pretty similar to what we have in the NFL," Belichick said. "It's a little bit of a combination of the day when a couple of players are in the draft. The undrafted players are negotiating to be on a roster and free agency just in general. Those couple of days, it's called the legal tampering period, I think they call it.

"When you're talking to agents, trying to work out deals with them, before the players are actually allowed to visit, and you're allowed to talk to them. It's not the same, but sort of a combination of those two NFL events. It is what it is. There's a lot of money, promises and opportunities being discussed and everybody's in on it."

Belichick is entering a completely new era in his coaching career at the collegiate level. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his debut campaign with the Tar Heels this upcoming season.

