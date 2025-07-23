"He will still vote Arch Manning for Heisman": CFB fans troll Paul Finebaum for recent Jeremiah Smith remarks amid Big Ten media days

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has named Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith the best player in college football. Finebaum was responding to questions on ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday when the question came up about whether Smith is college football’s best player. He responded:
“That he is. He’s so good, Greeny, and, you know, (looking at) the draft where he would have gone last year, it’s incredible that he has to stay in college with all the convoluted rules. But the biggest issue they had last year with Chip Kelly calling the plays was getting him the ball enough. Remember in the Michigan game, he didn’t get the ball enough? That Texas game? I think that will change this year, but he is without a doubt the best player in the game.”
Fans have been sharing their reactions to this comment online, especially on Instagram. Holt_ryan wrote:
“He will still vote Arch Manning for Heisman.”
22.owen also wrote:
“Finebaum saying something nice about something Ohio State?? Is the world ending????”
Koltonlayman commented:
“Surprised he ain’t bouncing on Arch.”
Adengio421 also commented:
“5 catches and 35 yards against Michigan and a depleted secondary.”
Campbellsmith317 wrote:
“Yeah man JJ is the best player by far and has two more full years of eligibility. Insane.”
Philip_girolami22 also wrote:
“Paul throwing out the most obvious takes to try and cover up the most asinine expectations and takes he’s been throwing on Arch.”
Jeremiah Smith’s freshman season impact
Jeremiah Smith was a five-star prospect out of high school. However, not many would have predicted his immediate impact at the next level. He only needed his first season of college football to prove his mettle, helping the Buckeyes win the National Championship. He recorded 76 catches, 1,315 yards, and 15 touchdowns.
Smith’s contribution was noticed, earning the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards. He was also named a First-Team All-American.
After a strong showing in his freshman season, it seems inconceivable that Jeremiah Smith could’ve played elsewhere. However, he was quite close to flipping to Miami the night before signing day, as he recently confirmed. He said:
“That night I definitely talked to Cam Ward. I didn’t really tell him. We just got on the phone, and he was like, ‘What are you going to do?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know.”
He went through with his commitment to Ohio State, and the rest is history.