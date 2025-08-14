"He will wear you out": CFB insider makes bold Carson Beck prediction for Miami stint under Mario Cristobal

Carson Beck is fully healthy and ready to lead the Miami Hurricanes in 2025 after transferring from Georgia. Beck missed spring practices while recovering from surgery on a torn UCL he suffered during the 2024 SEC championship game but has been fully involved in team workouts since the past few weeks, according to coach Mario Cristobal.

As fall camp progresses, many are confident in the veteran quarterback’s potential in his debut season with Miami, including college football insider Greg McElroy.

On Thursday’s episode of “Always College Football,” McElroy called Carson Beck “the real deal” and noted how sharp he has looked in camp. According to the insider, Beck appears to be playing at the same high level he showed in 2023 when he was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation.

“He's making the right decisions,” McElroy said (Timestamp: 14:50). “He's been very accurate. He's played a ton of football, so it should not come as a huge surprise that he's got great and understanding of how the defense might attack him.”

McElroy said that while Miami’s offense this year will look different from last season’s more improvisational style with Cam Ward at quarterback, Beck’s quick decision-making could make the Hurricanes even stronger. The insider said the offense may now have more structured, efficient passing. That could prove to be hard for opposing defenses, especially with Beck’s accuracy when given time.

McElroy also defended Carson Beck’s performance at Georgia, saying any inconsistencies last season had more to do with Georgia’s injuries at wide receiver and along the offensive line than Beck’s play itself. He emphasized how effective Beck has traditionally been when protected.

“In his time as a starter, those two seasons, when his pocket is clean, he will wear you out, but when the pocket gets a little muddy, that's when he comes back to Earth, just a little bit. But we know Miami's offensive lines are one of the strengths of the team.”

Miami’s offensive line around Carson Beck in 2025

Last year, Carson Beck was criticized for throwing 12 interceptions in big games. But a lot of that came from his receivers dropping too many passes, which hurt the Georgia offense.

Meanwhile, Miami has a strong offensive line which includes right tackle Francis Mauigoa, center James Brockermeyer, guard Anez Cooper and left tackle Markel Bell. The group has the capacity to give Beck the protection he needs to make plays.

The Hurricanes also return running backs Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle, which should keep the offense balanced.

