'Head Ball Coach' makes his pick for Florida vs Georgia Week 8 showdown

The Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) are up against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 SEC) in Week 8 of the 2023 college football season. The Gators have won two games straight as they go into their most difficult game yet. The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are ramming past everybody as always.

The matchup is huge, and the anticipation is high on both sides. The fans are hyped up for the Florida vs. Georgia game and are eagerly waiting for it to kick off. So, who is going to finish the game on top?

"Head Ball Coach" Steve Spurrier has spoken and locked his pick for the blockbuster matchup. Who does he think will win?

Steve Spurrier makes his choice for Florida vs. Georgia game

Steve Spurrier started his career as a quarterback for the Florida Gators, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he is backing the Gators in the much anticipated Florida-Georgia rivalry game on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Nicknamed the "Head Ball Coach," Spurrier underlined the importance of the game for Florida and what it means for the Gators to win this tough matchup against the two-time defending national champions.

“I think this team has a chance,” Spurrier said on his radio show. “I mean, we’ve got a chance to beat Georgia. And if we do that, we’re right in the middle of winning the Eastern division. It’s a long way to go, but as long as you only have that one conference loss and as long as it’s not to Georgia, you’re in the hunt.”

It isn't as easy, though, as the Gators have won just once against the Georgia Bulldogs in the last five years. However, nobody can predict the outcome of a game, but the educated guess is that the Bulldogs are the favorites. Can the Gators bring their A game that everybody saw last week?

Gators beat the Gamecocks, but the Bulldogs await

Florida got a scare in Week 7 when it had to dig itself out of a hole against the South Carolina Gamecocks. In the end, the Gators prevailed 41-39 and raised their overall record to 5-2. But the Georgia matchup is a different ball game.

The Gators need to win, as they already have a conference loss. If they lose against Georgia, their dream of going to the SEC championship game would become a faint hope at best. Conversely, the Bulldogs are unbeaten this season and will want to show their dominance again.