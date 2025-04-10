Head coach Manny Diaz pinpoints 3 crucial traits needed to thrive at Duke football

The Duke Blue Devils football program will always be overshadowed by its more successful basketball program. However, the Blue Devils have seen some success on the football field under coach Manny Diaz.
Coach Diaz sat down with Adam Breneman on Wednesday's edition of "Next Up" to talk about the culture that he is instilling in the Duke program. Diaz spoke about the three things that players need to have if they are to survive in his program.
"The three things are our toughness, our passion, and our competitive excellence." (0:32)
To many, these traits are some of the most important things that a player needs to have in order to play football in any program well.
For a team like Duke, making the team as successful as possible will have positive consequences for the program in the long run.
With Duke developing players and competing for important games, some top recruits could commit to the Blue Devils over rivals North Carolina, who are now with legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick.
Diaz believes that the culture that he has created is moving the team in the right direction, and this is something that he thinks has been felt by everyone associated with the program.
"At this moment of Duke football, from the university administration down, from our fundraisers, donors, athletics department, everyone is really fired up for Duke football in a way that I don't think has really been done" (1:30)
Diaz has only been with the team for one season, but has continued the success that former head coach Mike Elko had with the program.
For the last three seasons, the Blue Devils have made two Bowl games, but Diaz has bigger plans for the program and is hoping to take advantage of the ever-changing landscape in college football.
"Given the rules changes in college football, I think Duke is poised to be a contender every year." (2:17)
A change of date in Duke's home opener
Manny Diaz's second season in charge of Duke will begin with a home game against Elon in late August.
However, it was revealed this week that the Blue Devils will be opening their season a few days earlier than planned.
The home opener that was set for Saturday, August 30, will now be played on Thursday, August 28, and will be one of the opening games of week one of the 2025 College Football season. This will be a season where Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils will hope to at least match their 9-4 record from 2024.
