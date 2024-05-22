“Headed back 2 Boulder” — USC commit Julian Lewis sets official visit to Colorado with an electrifying hype video

Julian Lewis has set an official visit to Colorado.

Lewis is a five-star quarterback out of Carrollton High in Georgia and has been committed to USC. However, he has yet to sign the letter of intent, and he took to his Instagram to reveal he will be making an official visit to Colorado.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Headed Back 2 Boulder," Lewis wrote.

Colorado is not the only school that has a visit set. According to On3, Lewis has visits set for Indiana (May 31), USC (June 7) and Auburn (June 14). The Alabama Crimson Tide have also reportedly remained interested in the five-star QB.

Colorado is a legitimate threat to flip Julian Lewis

Although Julian Lewis has said he's locked in with USC, there have been reports that he may flip from the Trojans.

Lewis is a five-star QB, and according to 247Sports, he's the fourth-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025 and the 16th-ranked player.

According to On3 VP of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong, Colorado remains in pursuit of Lewis, and he says Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes could land him.

“Don’t sleep on the Buffaloes, man,” Wiltfong said. “That’s gonna be a third visit to Colorado for Julian Lewis the next time he gets on campus this year, and that is right for him to walk in and be the day-one starter for the Buffaloes, so that is something you cannot ignore.

"I think Julian Lewis, as he continues to work through his process, ‘where can I get on the field right away, where can I be a day-one starter?’ There’s a lot going on there … let’s not sleep on Colorado."

Colorado has Shedeur Sanders as their starting QB in 2024, but he's expected to go to the NFL after this season.

With that, Lewis could be a starter for the Buffaloes as a freshman, but for now, the QB remains committed to USC.