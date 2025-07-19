  • home icon
  • "Height might be an issue" "He slinging it": Fans debate over Peyton Manning's son Marshall enrolling at Tennessee school to begin his football career

By Garima
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:31 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn
Marshall Manning, the son of NFL legend and Tennessee icon Peyton Manning, has enrolled at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as he gets ready to begin eighth grade.

Baylor School is about two hours from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where Peyton was considered one of the program’s greatest quarterbacks.

From 1994 to 1997, Peyton threw for 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns, taking the Vols to 39 victories in 45 starts and a memorable Southeastern Conference Championship in 1997.

Fans on X are now turning their attention to the younger Manning.

“The genetics in that family is unreal,” a fan commented.
“Height might be an issue 🤦🏽,” one said.
“He slinging it,” a fan wrote.
@maxpreps&#039; comment section on Instagram
Others are already thinking about where he’ll play college football. Some fans hope he'll play for his cousin Arch Manning's Texas.

“Both mannings are going to play for a UT aren’t they??” a fan wrote.
“@texasfootball sign him and keep the tradition going,” another fan said.

Some Tennessee fans are hoping Marshall brings the Manning legacy back to Knoxville.

“Please play for Tennessee Peyton is why I became a volunteer in 1997 and u would be amazing with Josh Heupel in 2029 so please consider Tennessee as an amazing option to play for we would be honored have you in Knoxville 🍊🍊🍊😍😍,” a fan commented.
@maxpreps&#039; comment section on Instagram
Marshall Manning won’t play on the high school football team until 2026

Marshall Manning will join Baylor School in the Class of 2030. Numerous reports say that Marshall will attend the school as a day student, not as a boarder. Like his father, he plays quarterback.

One instance of his skills was caught on video. He was seen throwing passes during the 2025 Pro Bowl weekend.

Although he’s at a school known for its strong football program, Manning won’t suit up for the team just yet. ESPN reported that while he’s eligible to begin practicing with the high school team this season, he won’t join the roster until 2026.

Baylor School has reached the Division II-AAA state championship in the past three seasons and won the title in 2022.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More
Edited by Ribin Peter
