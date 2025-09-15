"Heisman: just a popularity contest": "Disband the award": CFB fans enraged as Week 4 Heisman Poll doesn't include Arch Manning, Nico Iamaleava & more

Following another weekend of college football action, On3 has released its Heisman Trophy poll with top names like Arch Manning and Nico Iamaleava missing. The poll consists of the Top 10 player ranking voted by the outlet’s top analysts.The poll was dominated by quarterbacks, with eight of the 10 players ranked being signal callers, including Florida State’s Tommy Castellanos at No. 2. Meanwhile, different reactions from fans have trailed the poll, especially on social media platforms like X.Blockxs wrote:“Heisman: just a popularity contest.”BLOCKXS.COM @blockxsLINK@On3sports Heisman: just a popularity contest11 Verts also wrote:“Disband the award.”11 Verts @ElevenVertsLINK@On3sports Disband the awardNick Perkins commented:“I’m pretty sure a Vanderbilt QB on a Heisman list in week 4 is listed somewhere in Revelations as a sign of the apocalypse.”WildasaMink also commented:“You guys both watched Joey Aguilar and Gunnar Stockton on Saturday, didn’t you?”Pardon My Yak wrote:“Gunnar Stockton has the 3rd best odds right now and didn’t even make your top 10.”Obnoxious Georgia Fan commented:“Joey and Gunnar put on an absolute show Saturday. Both proved the naysayers wrong, and both belong on this list.”Texas’ Arch Manning was the leading candidate in many Heisman projections in the offseason. However, a dismal performance in Week 1 against the Ohio State Buckeyes saw his ratings dip. A resurgence against SJSU in Week 2 saw him throw for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He also added 23 rushing yards and a score on four carries as the Longhorns won 38-7.More concerns as Arch Manning struggles again in Week 3Worries about the Arch Manning living up to the hype surrounding him resurfaced again last weekend in Texas’ win over UTEP. He completed 11 of 25 pass attempts for 114 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.Although he was unstoppable on the ground with 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine carries, his lack of consistency is concerning. It is clear there needs to be an improvement, a fact Manning himself agrees with. He said following the game:“I’ve got to play better. A lot of quarterbacks - a lot of players - want to be great. I know I’m better than this.”Before his next big test against Florida, Arch Manning has another chance to steady his form against Sam Houston on Saturday. October will see the Longhorns frequently on the road, with trips to Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi State.