Heisman Trophy 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites - November 2023

It's that time of the year when the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy distinguish themselves, and at the end of college football's regular season, five student-athletes have emerged as favorites for the much coveted award.

Below, we rank the favorites after the season wrapped up in a shower of uncertainty and excitement, with several college football playoff spots yet to be decided.

#5. Carson Beck

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is the fifth-favorite to win the prestigious award, tied with Alabama's Jalen Milroe at +15,000.

The Georgia Bulldogs rely on a mean defense and precise offense, which does not really favor an individual accounting for Beck's ranking on this list.

He has thrown for 3,495 yards, resulting in 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. While that is a decent season for most QBs, it likely will not be enough to beat out the frontrunners for the award.

#4. Jalen Milroe

When Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, Jalen Milroe threw a last-minute touchdown to Isaiah Bond to win Nick Saban's side a close game, it felt like a Heisman moment.

Afterward, he shouted:

"Let's go! Let's f---ing go!" Milroe said. "Give me the Heisman! Give me that m-----f-----!"

He's +15,000 to win it, though, with the SEC championship game yet to come.

#3. Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. did nothing wrong in the rivalry game against Washington State over the weekend, where he went 18-of-33 for 204 yards, resulting in 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

According to BetMGM, Penix Jr. is 16-to-1 to win the award, which ranks him at No. 3 on this list.

He was the frontrunner for the award for a huge chunk of the season and has barely put a foot wrong, keeping the Washington Huskies undefeated and in contention for the college playoff spots.

He has another chance to stake his claim for the top prize when he comes up against the frontrunner, Oregon's Bo Nix. Dominate his opposite QB, and who knows?

#2. Jayden Daniels

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is 6-to-5 to win the Heisman, according to BetMGM. He therefore had his last chance to impress in the game against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Daniels has gone 236-of-327 for 3,812 yards, resulting in 40 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, and 1,134 yards on the ground, the most of any quarterback in the country.

He is at a slight disadvantage in the sense that his season is over and he is the only player in the top 5 who did not lead his team to the conference championship game.

Usually, these games give players platforms to stake a final claim on the coveted prize with more eyes on them than regular-season games.

#1. The Heisman favorite is Oregon's Bo Nix

Bo Nix has been a riser in the list of Heisman favorites and is now the firm favorite with a few weeks to go at -150.

He has thrown for 3,906 yards resulting in a mammoth 37 touchdowns and only 2 interceptions for a sensational year for the Ducks.

Michael Penix Jr. could spoil Nix's party when the two sides meet during the Pac-12 championship game. A loss for the Oregon Ducks would knock them out of contention for the CFP spots.

The trophy will be awarded on December 9 at the conclusion of conference championship week and this year's award will surely go down to the wire.