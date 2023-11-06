Heisman Trophy Odds: Favorites after Week 10 ft. Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and more

The 2023 Heisman Trophy odds continue to shape up as we head into Week 11 of the college football season. We have only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, and the contenders have split away from the rest of the competition.
Let's take a closer look at this year's Heisman hopefuls and discuss some of the favorites.
Updated Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 10
Here are the latest Heisman Trophy odds after Week 10 of the season.
- Michael Penix Jr. (+140)
- Bo Nix (+210)
- J.J. McCarthy (+650)
- Jordan Travis (+850)
- Carson Beck (+1200)
- Marvin Harrison Jr (+1800)
All odds are provided by DraftKings.
Heisman Trophy Favorites
Senior quarterback Michael Penix of the Washington Huskies is currently the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman. He has been putting up unbelievable numbers for the 9-0 Huskies as he is 225 of 324 (69.4 completion percentage) for 3,201 yards with 26 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He has shown the ability to dominate and remains the favorite for the award.
The only other player that is a serious threat at this moment, according to the betting odds, looks to be another Pac-12 quarterback, senior Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks. On the season, he is 235 of 301 (78.1 completion percentage) for 2,723 yards with an incredible 25:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio up to this point.
Nix also added a bit of the running game into his numbers, as he has 37 rushing attempts for 116 yards (3.1 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns.
Heisman Trophy winners
The 2023 Heisman Trophy race is heating up, but looking at the past can give us some inclination of what to expect this season. Below are the winners from 1955 onwards:
- 2022: Caleb Williams, USC
- 2021: Bryce Young, Alabama
- 2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- 2019: Joe Burrow, LSU
- 2018: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
- 2017: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
- 2016: Lamar Jackson, Louisville
- 2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama
- 2014: Marcus Mariota, Oregon
- 2013: Jameis Winston, Florida State
- 2012: Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M
- 2011: Robert Griffin III, Baylor
- 2010: Cam Newton, Auburn
- 2009: Mark Ingram II, Alabama
- 2008: Sam Bradford, Oklahoma
- 2007: Tim Tebow, Florida
- 2006: Troy Smith, Ohio State
- 2005: Reggie Bush, USC
- 2004: Matt Leinart, USC
- 2003: Jason White, Oklahoma
- 2002: Carson Palmer, USC
- 2001: Eric Crouch, Nebraska
- 2000: Chris Weinke, Florida State
- 1999: Ron Dayne, Wisconsin
- 1998: Ricky Williams, Texas
- 1997: Charles Woodson, Michigan
- 1996: Danny Wuerffel, Florida
- 1995: Eddie George, Ohio State
This year's Heisman winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The gala will be televised live on ESPN from New York City.