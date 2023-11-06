Heisman Trophy Odds: Favorites after Week 10 ft. Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and more

The 2023 Heisman Trophy odds continue to shape up as we head into Week 11 of the college football season. We have only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, and the contenders have split away from the rest of the competition.

Let's take a closer look at this year's Heisman hopefuls and discuss some of the favorites.

Updated Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 10

Here are the latest Heisman Trophy odds after Week 10 of the season.

Michael Penix Jr. (+140)

Bo Nix (+210)

J.J. McCarthy (+650)

Jordan Travis (+850)

Carson Beck (+1200)

Marvin Harrison Jr (+1800)

All odds are provided by DraftKings.

Heisman Trophy Favorites

Senior quarterback Michael Penix of the Washington Huskies is currently the favorite to win the 2023 Heisman. He has been putting up unbelievable numbers for the 9-0 Huskies as he is 225 of 324 (69.4 completion percentage) for 3,201 yards with 26 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. He has shown the ability to dominate and remains the favorite for the award.

The only other player that is a serious threat at this moment, according to the betting odds, looks to be another Pac-12 quarterback, senior Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks. On the season, he is 235 of 301 (78.1 completion percentage) for 2,723 yards with an incredible 25:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio up to this point.

Nix also added a bit of the running game into his numbers, as he has 37 rushing attempts for 116 yards (3.1 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns.

Heisman Trophy winners

The 2023 Heisman Trophy race is heating up, but looking at the past can give us some inclination of what to expect this season. Below are the winners from 1955 onwards:

2022: Caleb Williams, USC

2021: Bryce Young, Alabama

2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

2019: Joe Burrow, LSU

2018: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

2017: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2016: Lamar Jackson, Louisville

2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama

2014: Marcus Mariota, Oregon

2013: Jameis Winston, Florida State

2012: Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

2011: Robert Griffin III, Baylor

2010: Cam Newton, Auburn

2009: Mark Ingram II, Alabama

2008: Sam Bradford, Oklahoma

2007: Tim Tebow, Florida

2006: Troy Smith, Ohio State

2005: Reggie Bush, USC

2004: Matt Leinart, USC

2003: Jason White, Oklahoma

2002: Carson Palmer, USC

2001: Eric Crouch, Nebraska

2000: Chris Weinke, Florida State

1999: Ron Dayne, Wisconsin

1998: Ricky Williams, Texas

1997: Charles Woodson, Michigan

1996: Danny Wuerffel, Florida

1995: Eddie George, Ohio State

This year's Heisman winner will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. ET. The gala will be televised live on ESPN from New York City.