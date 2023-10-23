Heisman Trophy Watch 2023: J.J. McCarthy leads odds to win 2023 Award

The Week 8 of the college football season is now behind us and J.J. McCarthy is the new favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. On a day when most of the favorites to win the award struggled, the Michigan Wolverines quarterback continued to play well. Take a look at the odds of some of the top players in the Heisman Trophy race below.

What are J.J. McCarthy's Heisman Trophy odds?

J.J. McCarthy is now the favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy after a Week 8 performance that saw him complete 21 of his 27 pass attempts for 287 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. McCarthy's odds of winning the award now sit at +240. He has led the Michigan Wolverines to an undefeated record through eight games this season.

McCarthy has thrown for 1799 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He has completed 78.1% of his passes, adding 168 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries.

What are Michael Penix Jr.'s Heisman Trophy odds?

Michael Penix Jr. entered Week 8 as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. However, a rough showing allowed McCarthy to pass him. Penix Jr. completed 27 of his 42 pass attempts, finishing with 275 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has led the Washington Huskies to an undefeated record through seven games this season. Penix Jr. has thrown for 2576 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 70.8% of his passes.

What are Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy odds?

Caleb Williams has slipped massively in the Heisman Trophy race. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner entered the season as the favorite to win the award and join former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman winners.

Williams now has the tenth-best odds to win the award after three straight underwhelming performances, the latter two of which came in losses. He has thrown for 2277 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams has completed 70.0% of his passes, adding 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 61 carries.

Who are the top remaining Heisman Trophy candidates?

LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels has +340 odds to take home the Heisman Trophy, while Florida State Seminoles QB Jordan Travis has +800 odds of winning the award. Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel follows with odds at +1000, while Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. have odds at +2000.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and North Carolina Tar Heels QB Drake Maye have the eighth and ninth best odds of winning the award, sitting at +3500 and +5000, respectively.