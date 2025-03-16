Heisman winner Travis Hunter refuses to give advice to brother Trayvis as he gears up to play under Cam Newton

Travis Hunter has left his mark on college football. The Colorado two-way star won the prestigious Heisman Trophy while performing at a high level. He is expected to be an early selection in the 2025 NFL draft

Ad

Hunter’s younger brother, Trayvis, is a 2027 college recruit. He is a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Springfield, Georgia, and totaled 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season, according to MaxPreps.

Hunter was asked on his podcast if he gives his younger brother advice about what it takes to succeed on the gridiron.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nah, I don't give him no advice because I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it," Hunter said. "I could tell you everything you need to know, but you've got to go face it by yourself. I can't be there when it's time for you to face it."

Ad

Trending

"Once he, you know, go through it, he'll come back and let me know what he need help with. And, once he tell me what he need help with, I'm gonna make sure he get the right help."

Comments begin at 3:00

Ad

Travis has offers from Tennessee State and Jackson State. He is expected to soon play for 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 team, just as his older brother did in high school.

Newton founded C1N in 2011, a program designed to develop football skills while emphasizing character growth, according to the organization’s website.

Considering the draft stock Travis Hunter has

Travis Hunter is a special talent. He could play both cornerback and wide receiver if the team that drafts him so chooses. He has the ability to perform at a high level at both positions, which gives him unprecedented value.

Ad

Wave Sports + Entertainment’s Bomani Jones, however, doesn’t believe Hunter should play two positions in the NFL.

“I think playing two positions is preposterous unless they’re gonna give him two paychecks,” Jones said earlier on his podcast, "The Right Time with Bomani Jones."

“I don’t know why people are so intrigued by this idea. … I’m hearing people say he’s definitely wide receiver (No.) 1 and cornerback (No.) 1 in this draft. Okay. To my crudely informed opinion, I feel like he is rarer as a corner than he is as a receiver, and he’s not that big."

Ad

Jones added that using Hunter in offensive packages could be beneficial while also easing the physical toll on his body.

"But, hey, man, granted Deion Sanders was also playing baseball, but the wear and tear on his body from doing all of that stuff, I mean, he doesn’t have all his toes. I just can’t believe they keep pushing this. Like, again, are you giving me two checks? Was I getting two scholarships? Then what are we talking about here?”

Despite the debate, Hunter could still decide to play both positions in the NFL. If a team such as the New York Giants selects him, he could strengthen two different position groups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback