"Helaman Casuga robbed. Not shocked": Fans react to Texas' 2026 QB commit Dia Bell's major career milestone

Texas five-star quarterback commit Dia Bell, the son of former NBA star Raja Bell, has been named the MVP of the 2025 Elite 11 Finals. Steve Sarkisian's elite commit edged out fellow elite prospects, including Helaman Casuga, Keisean Henderson and Bowe Bentley, in the competition.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans were quick to react to Bell's achievement, and some felt he didn't deserve it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Helaman Casuga robbed. Not shocked," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Louisville kid deserved it more," one added.

"This guy for sure gonna be a bust," another wrote.

The event kicked off on Tuesday, and after the first workout, Bell was already ranked No. 1 by Elite 11 staff. He continued to stand out for his smooth and consistent throwing mechanics over the course of the competition.

On the final day, 247Sports reported Bell completed 17 of 22 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns. He made history as the first Texas quarterback commit to win Elite 11 MVP honors.

"He's very clean," said 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins. "Coming into the event, we knew he would do well. He's built for this, he's incredible poised, can make every throw and it's going to be exciting to watch his continued development."

Meanwhile, Texas fans were overwhelmed by Bell's elite performance.

"Color me not surprised! That’s our future QB," a fan wrote.

Dia Bell now joins a prestigious list of past MVPs, including Tua Tagovailoa, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud. On3 ranks him as the No. 4 prospect nationally, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 class and the top player in Florida.

Dia Bell is recruiting four-star WR Kaydon Finley at Texas

Dia Bell has been committed to Texas since June of last year. According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Bell is actively recruiting four-star wide receiver Kaydon Finley to join him in Austin.

“Dia Bell, I saw him at the Elite 11 Finals this week," Wiltfong said on Thursday. "He’s like ‘I think Kaydon and I could do special things together.’ He can’t wait to get around Kaydon Finley this weekend."

As for his own journey, Bell has dealt with some injuries over the past year, but still managed to throw for 2,597 yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season. Now fully healthy, he is eager to make the most of his upcoming senior season.

"I feel great," Bell told 247Sports. "Like I said, I was sore but not from injury, just some arm fatigue. I feel really good and I'm excited about my senior season. This has been a great offseason for me and I've learned a lot and grown as a player and person. I'm in a good place and I can't wait to get going and lead my team."

Besides Dia Bell, Texas has another five-star commit in the 2026 class, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. The Longhorns have 13 committed players in the cycle, ranking No. 18 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.