"Hell nah no loyalty": CFB fans react as four-star safety Jordan Deck flips his commitment to Michigan after past remarks

Four-star safety Jordan Deck flipped his commitment from Baylor to Michigan on Wednesday. The 2026 class standout from Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas) committed to the Bears on June 24.

Ad

“Have to do what’s best for me & I believe that’s Michigan. Go Blue!” Deck told Hayes Fawcett following his flip announcement.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following his initial pledge to Baylor, Deck posted on X that he would be “1000%" committed to the school. Just hours before the Michigan flip, he deleted that post and also removed "Baylor commit" from his X bio.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans slammed Deck for flipping to another program less than a month after his initial commitment.

"Ah hell nah no loyalty," a person wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Just say the money hit lol," one mocked.

"At the end of the day committing means absolutely nothing," a fan added.

"That bag talking 🤑," a netizen said.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect offers a unique size for a defensive back with the versatility to play safety, nickelback, or even corner. Wolverine fans were hyped following his commitment.

"Let sherrone cook," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Nice Michigan really needed a tall safety and they finally got one," one added.

Baylor is left with 16 committed players in the 2026 class following Deck's commitment. The Bears have only one safety commit in three-star prospect Jordan Davis.

Deck's addition gives Michigan 22 committed players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 10. He joins four-star prospect Andre Clarke in the safety room.

Jordan Deck shares the reasons behind his flip to Michigan

Jordan Deck made his official visit to Michigan on June 14, but his official visit to Baylor from June 20 to 22 led to his initial commitment to the Bears on June 24. However, Wolverines' secondary coach LaMar Morgan never stopped recruiting him.

Ad

Morgan first offered Deck in May 2024, and his constant effort ultimately proved fruitful with Deck's flip to the Wolverines. In an interview with Michigan on SI, Deck shared the reasons behind the move.

"Michigan and Baylor were definitely both in my top two," he said. "They both have great coaching staffs. I think I committed a little too early in the process. I should've let negotiations and everything else play out and I committed fast.

Ad

"(Baylor) was a safe option for me and I kind of made a hasty decision. In the moment it felt right, but things change and I feel like everything happens for a reason."

Deck is the No. 29 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 39 recruit in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He told Rivals that his recruitment is now finalized and he is excited to play at the Big House.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More