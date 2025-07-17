"Hell nah no loyalty": CFB fans react as four-star safety Jordan Deck flips his commitment to Michigan after past remarks

Four-star safety Jordan Deck flipped his commitment from Baylor to Michigan on Wednesday. The 2026 class standout from Lone Star High School (Frisco, Texas) committed to the Bears on June 24.
“Have to do what’s best for me & I believe that’s Michigan. Go Blue!” Deck told Hayes Fawcett following his flip announcement.
Following his initial pledge to Baylor, Deck posted on X that he would be “1000%" committed to the school. Just hours before the Michigan flip, he deleted that post and also removed "Baylor commit" from his X bio.
Fans slammed Deck for flipping to another program less than a month after his initial commitment.
"Ah hell nah no loyalty," a person wrote.
"Just say the money hit lol," one mocked.
"At the end of the day committing means absolutely nothing," a fan added.
"That bag talking 🤑," a netizen said.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound prospect offers a unique size for a defensive back with the versatility to play safety, nickelback, or even corner. Wolverine fans were hyped following his commitment.
"Let sherrone cook," a fan wrote.
"Nice Michigan really needed a tall safety and they finally got one," one added.
Baylor is left with 16 committed players in the 2026 class following Deck's commitment. The Bears have only one safety commit in three-star prospect Jordan Davis.
Deck's addition gives Michigan 22 committed players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 10. He joins four-star prospect Andre Clarke in the safety room.
Jordan Deck shares the reasons behind his flip to Michigan
Jordan Deck made his official visit to Michigan on June 14, but his official visit to Baylor from June 20 to 22 led to his initial commitment to the Bears on June 24. However, Wolverines' secondary coach LaMar Morgan never stopped recruiting him.
Morgan first offered Deck in May 2024, and his constant effort ultimately proved fruitful with Deck's flip to the Wolverines. In an interview with Michigan on SI, Deck shared the reasons behind the move.
"Michigan and Baylor were definitely both in my top two," he said. "They both have great coaching staffs. I think I committed a little too early in the process. I should've let negotiations and everything else play out and I committed fast.
"(Baylor) was a safe option for me and I kind of made a hasty decision. In the moment it felt right, but things change and I feel like everything happens for a reason."
Deck is the No. 29 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 39 recruit in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He told Rivals that his recruitment is now finalized and he is excited to play at the Big House.