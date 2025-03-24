“Hell ya you guys have no clue”: Lane Kiffin echoes Tom Brady’s emotions to emphasize discipline’s role in success

Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin is a fan of Tom Brady's work philosophy, and who isn't? The Rebels coach reposted to his Instagram story a video of the legendary New England Patriots quarterback explaining the drive necessary to achieve success:

"The fish just don't jump in the boat. If you want to go catch him, go catch him. Throw that line in the water, and go do some work. And if it doesn't work that day, do it again the next day. So you want to be the one that says 'f*ck it, I'm going to do it anyway.'

"I know I don't feel good today, but I'm going to go out there, and I'm going to prove to myself, that even on days that doesn't feel right, I push myself. The only way to gain confidence in yourself is to build something, is not to wait for it to happen," said Tom Brady in the video.

To this very insightful reflection, Lane Kiffin added the following thought as a commentary:

"No one knows but you what it took to get to this place !!!! Hell ya you guys have no clue !!!" wrote Kiffin on top of the video.

Kiffin reacts to Brady's video

Lane Kiffin on what Austin Simmons can learn from Jaxson Dart's example

With Jaxson Dart getting ready for the NFL Draft, spring practice in Oxford, Mississippi, is seeing the dawn of a new era. The Austin Simmons era.

The former three-star prospect is set to become the next starting signal-caller for the Rebels, and Lane Kiffin thinks he can learn a lot just from seeing what Jaxson Dart did for three seasons:

"He’s got a hard act to follow. He doesn’t need to be Jaxson (Dart); everybody’s different," said Kiffin last week during spring practice. "But that was a really good one for him to learn from — to see how Jaxson took the whole team in. I see him trying to do that, but at the same time, he’s going to be his own person too."

Simmons enrolled at Ole Miss in 2023. Last season, he recorded 282 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. This made for an impressive 95.0 QBR. Before 2024, he was the third-string quarterback at Ole Miss in his first year due to which he decided to redshirt for 2023.

