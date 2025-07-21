"Here we go" - CFB fans react as Travis Hunter's wife Leanna breaks down in tears 2 months after marriage to ex-Colorado star

Travis Hunter's wife, Leanna, grabbed headlines on social media on Monday when she appeared in a TikTok video crying while in a bathroom. Although Leanna didn't speak in the video, the post had a distant background church sermon giving the scene spiritual seriousness.

The Art Of Dialogue @ArtOfDialogue_ LINK A video is circulating of Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, crying in a video she shared on social media.

Some fans felt that Leanna's tearful video might lead to some issues with Hunter.

"And here......we.......go........" one tweeted.

Mama Dolittle 🐿 @herchosenpath LINK And here......we.......go........

"Y’all are dead wrong bc she posted this as a transition from dec. it would have taken less time to go actually see what was posted," another wrote.

"Some of you grown a** men act like YOU wanna be married to Travis Hunter. The video not even that deep. Take it out your mouths," a third commented.

Many others also slammed Leanna.

"The fact they actively omitted the caption is disgusting. The moment you realize the media and all these little blue checks are part of why you hate women so much is the day we find peace. They want this woman to be a gold digger so much that they are grabbing at straws," one wrote.

"This s**t blow me cause bruh just signed a contract.. you can literally go get the best therapy in the world instead of crying to a bunch of strangers," another added.

"If they break the marriage within a year he can file annulment and it’s like the marriage never happened. File annulment now king," a user tweeted.

Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy in his final year at Colorado, was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. He inked a four-year, $46.65 million rookie contract with the Jaguars.

Travis Hunter married Leanna at a luxury wedding ceremony in Tennessee in May

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

Travis Hunter and Leanna married in a luxury wedding ceremony at "The Barn at Faith Farms" in Tennessee, on May 24. Their wedding took place a month after they walked down the red carpet together at the NFL draft.

To commemorate the lavish ceremony, Hunter bought Leanna a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 as a wedding gift.

Hunter and Leanna began dating in high school. The couple's relationship drew some attention from fans on social media, but there have been no reported issues in their marriage so far.

