Arch Manning is being seen as a step up from Quinn Ewers by a large part of Texas fans and the college football world. Joining the bandwagon is lifelong Longhorns fan and host of the "On Texas Football podcast, Rod Babers.

But Babers points to a flaw that Manning is seemingly carrying in his game. Even from the small sample size available, it appears that Arch Manning has a flaw in his game that he needs to address.

Talking about Arch Manning's player breakdown done by Pro Football Focus, Babers points out (39:00 min onwards), how the young quarterback's stats paint a surprising picture:

“He's a big game hunter. He wants to go down the field. (If you) want to do that, you got to hold on to the ball a little bit longer than Quinn, who was getting rid of the ball short, quick, intermediate routes. A lot more RPO throws with Arch," he added, "But holding on to the ball goes to his pressure to sack percentage, which I was a little surprised to look at, it's higher than Quinn's. Small sample size, but his pressure to sack numbers are actually higher than Quinn. You would think he's mobile, he handles pressure better, he improvises better, he does, but he's still young and inexperienced, so takes more sacks than he should under pressure.”

Manning has not yet started enough games to be judged definitively. So these player breakdowns should arguably be taken with a pinch of salt. However, the Texas insider argues that due to having too much confidence in his arms, he sometimes puts himself in a dangerous position.

Although Babers sees Arch needing to learn and gain experience to handle pressure, he still believes Manning will surpass Quinn Ewers at Texas.

The insider said, "I think he gets naturally gets deeper into progressions, deeper into those progressions than Quinn did. I think Quinn would panic and his footwork would decay and his mechanics would kind of become lax when he got deeper into progressions. With Arch, that doesn't happen as much. There's a lot more stability, all right, with his mechanics and footwork as he gets deeper into progressions. All those things are great.”

Arch Manning makes appearance in EA CFB26 trailer

After it was established that Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian would not be present on the EA Sports CFB26 cover, there was a lot of buzz around his involvement with the game.

It seems that the makers have given the fans what they requested, as despite their absence from the game's cover, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning are among the key figures featured in the trailer release.

At the beginning of the trailer - around 1:05 - the Texas team is seen emerging from the orange-colored storm. Later in the trailer, Arch and coach Sarkisian are seemingly discussing something on the sidelines, after which we see Manning in action for the Longhorns, taking command and letting it rip.

